4.5 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Puerto Vallarta





Mexico’s Seismic Instrumentation and Recording Center (Cires) reported a 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Puerto Vallarta, 5:21 p.m. local time (23:21 UTC) on November 2, 2021. With a depth of 15 kilometers, it was seen Underrated by some residents of Puerto Vallarta.

Mexicans are used to this kind of event because the country is located in a high seismic zone. It is worth remembering the great impact of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes, which caused massive damage throughout the Aztec lands. However, there are records of more destructive movements in the history of this Latin American country.

The most powerful earthquake recorded in the history of Mexico was centered in Oaxaca. On March 28, 1787, the Earth shook with a force of 8.6 on the Richter scale. Not only did the land shake, but the sea also showed its wrath with a tsunami that penetrated up to 6 kilometers behind the coast.

Far from being considered a single event, the Center for Seismic Instruments and Recording (Cires) estimates the likelihood that the country will experience a similar situation in the near future. In 2009 studies analyzing the event, it was concluded that earthquakes of similar size may develop in the area between the coasts of Mexico and Central America. There, in the so-called Brescia de Guerrero, there is great geological potential to cause disasters of such proportions.

But even smaller earthquakes can cause significant damage. Examples of the above include the seismic events of 1985 and 2017. In those opportunities, the lives of Mexico City’s residents were turbulent, while both the government and private citizens rebuilt buildings and infrastructure.

The September 19, 1985 incident occurred at 7:19 local time (13:19 GMT) with a magnitude of 8.2 Richter and centered in Guerrero State. Tens of thousands of people were killed. Since that earthquake, many have believed that nothing like this would happen again. But it happened again exactly 32 years later on September 19, 2017.

The accident occurred in 2017 between the states of Puebla and Morelos at 1:14 pm local time (18:30 GMT). The total number of human casualties reached 369 deaths.

Get the PVDN Morning Newsletter, exclusive content and Whatsapp messages for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN supporter, find out more here

Stories now popular on PVDN Puerto Vallarta launches surprise show for Catrinas and massacres in Malecon (photo gallery) For months, both Puerto Vallarta and the state of Jalisco have made it clear that Dia de Muertos events will be canceled and have encouraged citizens not to gather in Malecon for holiday celebrations due to COVID-19, so the Yesterday’s last minute installation of Catrinas and Altars along the Malecon had people happily surprised. On October 31 … New Vaccination Day for Extremists in Puerto Vallarta Now with the biological pharmaceutical company Sinovac, the health authorities have announced that a new vaccination day will be carried out for people who for some reason have not received any doses of the vaccine against Covid 19 in Puerto Vallarta. The vaccine that will be provided to the extremists is the Sinovac vaccine. An “explosive” winter season is expected in Puerto Vallarta The president of the Association of Hotels and Motels in Puerto Vallarta, Alvaro Garciarci Monraz, said it was expected to be an “explosive” winter at the beach destination. Although there is no exact number for reservations, a positive outlook is expected for the city as the border with the United States opens. 4.5 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico’s Instrumentation and Seismic Recording Center (Cires) reported a 4.5-magnitude earthquake near Puerto Vallarta, at 5:21 p.m. local time (23:21 UTC) on November 2, 2021 At a depth of 15 kilometers, it was viewed lightly by some residents of Puerto Vallarta. Mexicans are used to this… 83% of Mexicans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Mexico has finished its coronavirus vaccination plan after it was able to vaccinate 83% of its population of legal age. At least one dose of the drug, as announced this Friday by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Hugo Lopez Gatell. “We are pleased to report the conclusion of this important phase and the achievement of…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vallartadaily.com/4-5-earthquake-registered-off-the-coast-of-puerto-vallarta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos