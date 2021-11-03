Connect with us

LG Velvet LMG900UM1 128GB 5G AT&T GSM Unlocked Aurora Gray SmartPhone Brand New

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
MPN LMG900UM1.AAG3ASY
UPC 0652810834865
Model LG Velvet 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 4039854341

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network AT&T
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Silver
Model Number LMG900UM1
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, Stylus Pen, Gyro Sensor, OLED Display, Wireless Charging, 3D Depth Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 5.0 MP, 8.0 MP, 48.0 MP
Screen Size 6.8 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Aurora Silver

