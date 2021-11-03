Uncategorized
LG Velvet LMG900UM1 128GB 5G AT&T GSM Unlocked Aurora Gray SmartPhone Brand New
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|LG
|MPN
|LMG900UM1.AAG3ASY
|UPC
|0652810834865
|Model
|LG Velvet 5G
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|4039854341
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|AT&T
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Silver
|Model Number
|LMG900UM1
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, Stylus Pen, Gyro Sensor, OLED Display, Wireless Charging, 3D Depth Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging, Triple Rear Camera
|Camera Resolution
|5.0 MP, 8.0 MP, 48.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Aurora Silver
