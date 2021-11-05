Kaikoura Aquatic Center inaugurated on the five-year anniversary of the earthquake





Kaikoura will reach the five-year mark since the 2016 earthquake with something to celebrate – a brand new aquatic hub.

The earthquake shattered a tank and cracked the concrete lions pool, forcing the popular spot in the park to be closed.

There was no doubt that an alternative swimming pool was needed, for a community inherently connected to the sea. But the $3.8 million Wā Kaukau Kaikōura Aquatic Center was a big deal for the small town, backed by donations and many volunteer hours.

The grand opening on November 14 will not only be a milestone for healing, but proof that a small community can do big things when united together, said Tony Baty, swimming coach and member of the Kaikōura Community Charitable Trust.

“Almost all Kaikoura areas have helped in some way… It’s a community pool and this pool is really well built and built by the community. Blood, sweat and tears,” Patti said.

“Whether you’re giving out a prize on a test night, or a café catering to volunteers, from every nook and cranny, someone was there to help.

“It was initially just me and three others on a fundraising team, and then this Mrs. Joe Willett donated $10,000, just like this. Thanks to that, the [Kaikōura Community] “The Op Shop gave us $100,000 — it was overwhelming,” said Patty.

Major contributors included $1 million from Kaikoura District Council, $1 million from the COVID Recovery Fund, $950,000 from the Lottery Earthquake Recovery Fund, $350,000 from a Community Lottery Fund Committee grant, and $150,000 from the Rata Foundation.

The site was on the hill above South Bay, on Wā Kaukau Terrace off Scarborough Street once at the pa site, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura parked the project before the CMT began construction, and rūnanga will return for another blessing on the big morning. Opening.

The trust had hoped the pool would open sooner, but bad weather was a major delay, even more than closing the fourth Covid-19 alert level, Patty said.

supplied

The Board of the Kaikōura Community Charitable Trust, left, Rosie Klimt, Tony Batty, John White, John Diver and Kaikōra Mayor Craig McClei, pictured on site in December 2020.

“The whole area just got flooded,” Patty said during one storm. “All the cavities they dug are filled with water. Being a mud site, this really set us back.

“But we’re excited and we can open in November.”

Patti said the community was in effect without a public pool for two years as a temporary replacement pool was removed, and the Kaikoura Elementary School complex closed due to health and safety concerns in 2019.

supplied

The park’s old lions pond was photographed in February 2015, a year before it was damaged in the earthquake.

“It’s a little sad to think that there are some kids in that 0-5 age group who haven’t had the opportunity to learn to swim,” Patty said. “This is a bit unfair.”

Patty said that the old lions pond served as a social center in the summer, by the sea.

But the younger generation was ready to enjoy the new pools this summer. Along with a splash pad for toddlers, a beach entry pool, and a Nelson Aflex inflatable obstacle course, there will be green spaces for shade, picnics and barbecues.

Supplied / Marlboro Express

CMT has been operating at the Kaikoura Aquatics Center, off Scarborough Street, last summer.

The center will undoubtedly be popular with the older age groups, Patti said, offering aquatics and lane swimming lessons, as well as a pool to help people with reduced mobility in the heated rehab pool.

Environment Canterbury and Hammer Hardware donated native plants to enhance the scenic views, which volunteers planted last month.

“The view is great, over the south bay and the snow-capped mountains, and you can walk from almost anywhere in town,” said Patty.

supplied

Many people have helped bring the project to fruition including these volunteers who planted the indigenous people in October.

It wasn’t hard to find lifeguards in the summer, Batty said.

“We need to be very proud of what our small town has achieved.”

supplied

Visiting the site in February, from left, Kaikoura County Council Corporate Services Director Murray Dixon, Counsellor Robbie Roach, Deputy Mayor Julie Howden, Kaikoura Community Charitable Trust Fund Rosie Klimt, Kaikura Mayor Craig McClell, and Council Member Lisa Bond, Center Coordinator Aquarium Emma Duncan, and Kaikoura County Council CEO Will Dottie.

The grand opening at 11:30 a.m. on November 14 will be followed by a community celebration with free admission from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., subject to alert level restrictions. There will be BBQ lunches and ice cream for sale.

Sport Tasman CEO Nigel Muir said it will be a very exciting day for the Kaikōura community. Sport Tasman was assigned to manage the complex.

supplied

The new Aquatic Center is built on Wā Kaukau Terrace, off Scarborough Street.

“The importance of fun, family space, and the opportunity for tameriki to learn basic water skills in a seaside community, make this a great investment for generations to come,” Muir said.

“Big congratulations to everyone who made this possible.”

