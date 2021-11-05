The nature of the La Palma earthquake, the resulting network of the mapping method





After the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center published a map of seismic activity in La Palma, a plot spread about the source of the earthquake.

Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma erupted on September 19 in the Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa.

The eruption caused earthquakes throughout the island, including earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above. According to the USGS, large-scale regional earthquakes are normal before and after volcanic activity.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) regularly monitors seismic activity around the world. The La Palma EMSC map shows a grid pattern of earthquakes caused by the eruption of the Cumbreviejo volcano. This causes a conspiracy theory on the Internet that the earthquake occurred on a uniform network because it is artificial or artificial.

Articles that the network system claims are “evidence” that volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are “artificial attacks” have been posted on the Hal Turner Radio Show website and have been shared hundreds of times across social networks. I did. Turner is a political critic who regularly shares conspiracy theories.

The video posted on Bitchute about Hal Turner’s article has been viewed more than 163,000 times. Bitchute is an alternative to YouTube video sharing.

A question

Does the grid pattern on the EMSC earthquake map indicate that the earthquake is artificial or artificial?

Information Source Answer

No, the grid patterns found on EMSC earthquake maps do not prove that the earthquake is artificial or artificial.

Different agencies that track seismic activity around the world use different methods to plot points of latitude and longitude. EMSC longitude and latitude maps are rounded to 2 decimal places (eg 28.56°N / 17.82°W). This makes the activity look like a network and not a scatter plot.

Other versions of the same region look different because their institutions use different methods of plotting locations on latitude and longitude maps.

what we found

On the morning of November 3, the 5.1-magnitude event was the strongest earthquake on record since the volcano began erupting in September.

If the earthquake is set to the EMSC website, the seismic activity of the entire island will be displayed in a grid pattern, but other websites such as the Spanish government agency Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) will not display the same pattern.

Volcano Discovery, which provides a global database of volcanoes, handled this particular plot and said no doubt that these earthquakes “were not artificial.”

The latitude and longitude values ​​plotted on the EMSC map are rounded to two decimal places (eg 28.56°N / 17.82°W). IGN, on the other hand, plots coordinates using four decimal places (eg 28.5594°N/17.8292). ° W), according to an article by Volcano Discovery.

.. @ Bowler_organics Thank you for making this point! And yes, you are right, and as I clearly explained, our site is hitting double digits, which is the reason for the network effect! We provide data on a global scale, but in practice two numbers are generally sufficient 1/n

– EMSC (@LastQuake) October 23, 2021

Through a tweet from EMSC, the organizations stated that two numbers are “generally sufficient” when presenting data on a global scale.

According to a blog by theoretical physicist Matt Strassler, who writes about science and is listed as a visiting scientist at the Harvard Center for Fundamental Laws of Nature, it’s all about how each institution plots its coordinates. I accept.

“We’re looking at a plot of roundabout. I agree it’s not that exciting, but as any scientist with some experience would say, boring explanations are usually true, and conspiracies, especially wild ones, aren’t usually true,” Strassler wrote.

Other Verification Articles: No, La Palma Volcano in Canary Islands Doesn’t Cause ‘Giant Tsunami’ As Conspiracy Theorists Suggest

