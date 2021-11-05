Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.5 earthquake – La Palma island, 16 km southeast of Los Llanos de Arridan, Spain, on Thursday, November 4, 2021 11:05 pm (GMT +0)





Los llanos / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: first rumble like distant thunder then tremor of about 2-5 seconds then very light shaking continued for 10 minutes | 5 users found this interesting.

Brenna Alta, Province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (7.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: Pre-start and Explosion in Tempalio | 3 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Tazacourt (16.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 2-5 sec: strong … maybe 5 | 3 users found this interesting.

TAZACORTE / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Too short: The chair I was sitting in has moved and the windows are swaying. | 3 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Tegaravi, La Punta (19 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: shaking a few seconds in my house in La Punta in La Palma. The worst last week | 2 users found this interesting.

Los Llanos de Aridane, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (15 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: Faltaba el pepinazo del día para variar!! | 2 users found this interesting.

Roque de Los Muchachos Observatory (21.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 sec: only one bump, but very strong | 2 users found this interesting.

Roque de los Muchachos Observatory / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds: I was with the car parked and the shaking was quite noticeable. | One user found this interesting.

Los Llanos de Aridane / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: Se han rajado dos azulejos en mi baño. | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Santa Cruz de la Palma / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2s: I felt a shock and heard the window frame and wall creak at the same time. | One user found this interesting.

Brenna Alta (8.2 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Vibración de ventanas y puertas | One user found this interesting.

Breña Alta (7.8 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Temblor | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Las Tricias Garaffia (26.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Mazo, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (3.5 km NE) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Tazacorte, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (15.9 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Mazo, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (0.6 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (8.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

El Paso, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (12.1 km WNW from epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / shake and roll / 5-10 seconds

Brenna Alta, Province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands (7.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Santa Cruz de la Palma, La Palma Island, Canary Islands (11.8 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Villa De Mazo / Light shaking (MMI IV) / vibration and rolling / 2-5 s: Fuerte, vibración y movimiento (Reported by our app) Breña Alta / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s (Reported by our app) about it through our app)

Acantilados de los Gigantes / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short

Los Llanos de Aridane, Avenida Enrique Mederos / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

Los Llanos de Aridane / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Tazacorte / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

El Paso, La Palma / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumbling, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

mirador de tajuya / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Mazu (2.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Santa Cruz de la Palma / Medium vibration (MMI V) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) Argual, los llanos de aridane / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Rattle, shaking / 2 -5 seconds (reported by our app)

Los Llanos de Aridane / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 2-5 seconds

la punta / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Breña Alta / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Tijarafe / moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 s

El Paso (15.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Los llanos de aridane / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / shaking and rolling / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app) ) BREÑA ALTA / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

home / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Santa Cruz de la Palma / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds (reported by our app)

Puntalana / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Los llanos de aridane / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Rattle, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) Puntagorda / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app) through our app) Los Llanos de Aridane / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s (reported by our app)

Santa Cruz de la Palma (11.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

