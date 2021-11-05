What is an insurance endorsement? 8 types you should know





Types of Insurance Endorsements

Wondering what types of insurance approvals you might need? The list of insurance endorsements is nearly endless, but we’ll go over some of the most popular riders. As a homeowner, you may want to consider these options to ensure that you are fully protected.

Scheduled authentication of personal property

This endorsement adds coverage for valuable personal items you may own, such as jewelry, artwork, or collectibles. Using this authentication allows you to increase your coverage limits, so in the event of theft or damage, you can be compensated appropriately.

Recommended if: You have jewelry, art, or other valuable personal items in your home.

Approval of water/sanitation subsidy

Water damage can be costly, especially if the problem leads to additional problems such as mold or mildew. If water or sewage pipes overflow and cause damage to your home or personal property, back-up water/sewage approvals can help cover the costs.

Recommended if: You live in a city with known sewage issues, or the previous owner revealed any piping issues.

Flood certification

Most standard homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover flooding.3 If you live in a high-risk area, adding flood coverage to your policy can protect you in the event of a disaster. Some regions may require you to add flood coverage to your policy.

Recommended if: You live in a high-risk area, or if required by state laws.

Earthquake certification

Earthquake approvals can help you cover costs associated with earthquake damage. This can include anything from removing debris to necessary living costs while repairing your home. Some exceptions apply – land or vehicle damage may be possible – so be sure to ask your insurance agent what your policy covers

Recommended if: You live in an earthquake-prone area, such as California.

Authentication of identity theft

This authentication can help cover costs caused by identity theft. Coverage options vary depending on your policy, but can usually help pay for identity replacement costs, fraud services, or associated legal fees.

Recommended if you: You don’t want the hassle of monitoring your credit reports for fraudulent activity.

Agree to exclude dogs from liability

Homeowners and pet insurance go hand in hand. However, many standard homeowner insurance policies come with dog liability exceptions. These limit the liability of the insurance company with the costs incurred by your dog. Standard policies usually cover liability associated with dog bites or damage to another person’s property caused by your dog. If you want additional coverage, such as for veterinary services, ask your agent what coverage options are available to you.

Recommended if: You have a dog and do not have additional pet insurance.

Additional Insured Certification

Additional secured approvals add coverage to another person under the primary policyholder. This expands liability coverage so that the additional insured can sue. In real estate, landlords may require the tenant to add coverage to renters insurance so that the landlord is covered under the tenant’s policy.

Recommended if: You want to extend liability coverage to other individuals not originally included in your standard policy.

Home Business Certification

If you run a small business outside of your home, the costs associated with your business will likely not be covered by standard homeowners insurance. This means that damaged or stolen business supplies or equipment will not be covered. If you have a home business, consider adding home business endorsement to your policy to stay protected.

Recommended if: You are running a small business out of your home.

