Court cancels petition to halt Japan’s Ikata nuclear reactor





HIROSHIMA – A district court Thursday rejected a petition seeking a temporary injunction to halt operations at reactor No. 3 at Shikoku Electric Power Company’s Ikata Nuclear Power Plant in Ehime Prefecture.

Seven residents of Ehime Prefecture and Hiroshima Prefecture filed the petition with the Hiroshima District Court in March last year.

They plan to file a complaint against the ruling with the Hiroshima High Court.

The issue focused on whether Shikoku Electric had established a reasonable basis for the earthquake ground motion design—or the level of vibration used as a criterion in the design of earthquake resistant structures—for the reactor.

Judge Shigeyuki Yoshioka, presiding judge, said that in order to issue an injunction, residents had to provide evidence of a perceived risk of an earthquake greater than an earthquake based on design.

Given a simple comparison between previous examples of shaking in the country and ground motion of earthquakes based on the design of the reactor without making modifications in line with the ground structure of the Ikata plant, it cannot be said that there is such a perceptible risk, the judge said. .

Residents claimed that the earthquake’s ground motion for the reactor, which was set at 650 gallons, was underestimated in light of past seismic records.

Shikoku Electric argued that inspections by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority confirmed that the ground motion of the design basis of the design had been appropriately mapped.

Operations at Reactor No. 3 were halted in December 2019 due to regular checks.

The reactor was due to be reactivated in October of this year after the completion of an anti-terror facility, but the restart was delayed after safety rules were violated as emergency response staff at the plant ignored night duty.

