Russell Lewis to become honoring editor for Planning/Breaking NewsExBulletin ExtraExBulletin





Lewis in Nepal, after the 2015 earthquake, records the sounds of cleaning at the Monkey Temple in Kathmandu. Kirk Siegler/NPR .

In a note to National Editorial Chairman Vicki Walton James, she announced the following update:

peers:

I am pleased to announce an important promotion in the National Office. Russell Lewis will become the planning/breaking news supervising editor, effective Sunday.

Over the past 15 years, Russell has served the network in many roles. Russell’s day job was, of course, head of the South Office. Based in Birmingham, Ala. , edited reporters and station staff members in 14 southern states. He was also a sports editor, working alongside sports reporter Tom Goldman and taking three teams to the Olympics, where he oversaw coverage and logistics.

Far from these duties, Russell has long been a team player across offices and shows, traveling across country and the world in search of breaking news. He covered an earthquake in Haiti. The attacks on Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Ct. , and at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando; super typhoon in the philippines; Tsunami in Indonesia and earthquake in Nepal. He also helped lead coverage in Paris and Brussels after the terrorist attacks there.

In 2010, Columbia University’s Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma awarded the prestigious Ochberg Fellowship, designed to improve reporting of violence, conflict, and tragedies. Russell still works with the Dart Center and has trained reporters in Trinidad and Tobago, the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Russell has also edited and submitted his own stories about some of the things he loves, such as flying (he is a pilot) and space travel. He’s our resident weather expert. Just over three weeks left in hurricane season. Fingers intertwined.

In his new position, Russell will work Sunday through Thursday, overseeing long-term planning for the office and continuing to edit Tom Goldman and Greg Allen for the time being. He will play a key role in regulating breaking news coverage.

We will publish the position of the head of the South Office as soon as possible and will be in touch about available editors.

Please join me in congratulating Russell on his new role.

Vicki

