Apple iPhone 6 16GB Unlocked GSM Phone – Space Gray
About this product
|Product Information
|This Apple 6 runs on iOS operating system and offers useful features, including Near Field Communication. The smartphone comes in space grey color and it is powered by a reliable processor, ensuring stable performance. This Apple phone has 4.7 in. display providing clear visuals. In addition, the Apple 6 features a convenient 8.0 MP camera, so you can capture images wherever you go and store them on 16 GB of memory space. This device is locked to T-Mobile and compatible with Cricket, metroPCS, AT&T Carriers.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MG542LL/A
|UPC
|0190198429520, 0646117873511, 0711730346169, 0885909950744, 0659153084216, 0658632141655, 0656541498259
|Model
|Apple iPhone 6
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|241102259
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|16 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|A1549 (GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Contract
|Without Contract
|Processor
|Dual Core
|Lock Status
|Network Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Bluetooth Enabled, Retina Display, Accelerometer, Internet Connectivity, Camera, GPS, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE, Color Screen
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP
|Screen Size
|4.7 in
|Memory Card Type
|Built-In Memory
|RAM
|2 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|4.55 Oz
|Depth
|0.27in.
|Height
|5.44in.
|Width
|2.64in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Retina HD
|Display Resolution
|1334×750
|Manufacturer Color
|Space Gray
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|1810mAh
|Battery Standby Time
|Up to 240hr.
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
