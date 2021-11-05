Apple iPhone 6 16GB Unlocked GSM Phone – Space Gray

This Apple 6 runs on iOS operating system and offers useful features, including Near Field Communication. The smartphone comes in space grey color and it is powered by a reliable processor, ensuring stable performance. This Apple phone has 4.7 in. display providing clear visuals. In addition, the Apple 6 features a convenient 8.0 MP camera, so you can capture images wherever you go and store them on 16 GB of memory space. This device is locked to T-Mobile and compatible with Cricket, metroPCS, AT&T Carriers.