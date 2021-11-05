Connect with us

Apple iPhone 6 16GB Unlocked GSM Phone – Space Gray

About this product

Product Information
This Apple 6 runs on iOS operating system and offers useful features, including Near Field Communication. The smartphone comes in space grey color and it is powered by a reliable processor, ensuring stable performance. This Apple phone has 4.7 in. display providing clear visuals. In addition, the Apple 6 features a convenient 8.0 MP camera, so you can capture images wherever you go and store them on 16 GB of memory space. This device is locked to T-Mobile and compatible with Cricket, metroPCS, AT&T Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MG542LL/A
UPC 0190198429520, 0646117873511, 0711730346169, 0885909950744, 0659153084216, 0658632141655, 0656541498259
Model Apple iPhone 6
eBay Product ID (ePID) 241102259

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 16 GB
Color Gray
Model Number A1549 (GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Contract Without Contract
Processor Dual Core
Lock Status Network Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Bluetooth Enabled, Retina Display, Accelerometer, Internet Connectivity, Camera, GPS, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE, Color Screen
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP
Screen Size 4.7 in
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory
RAM 2 GB

Dimensions
Weight 4.55 Oz
Depth 0.27in.
Height 5.44in.
Width 2.64in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD
Display Resolution 1334×750
Manufacturer Color Space Gray
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 1810mAh
Battery Standby Time Up to 240hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

