Motorola Moto G7 Power – 32GB – Marine Blue (Unlocked) (Single SIM)

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Motorola
MPN PAEB0006US, PAEB0004US
UPC 0723755131514
Model Motorola Moto G7 Power
eBay Product ID (ePID) 7033724231

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Blue
Connectivity USB Type-C, 4G
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Facial Recognition, Ambient Light Sensor, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.2 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 3 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Marine Blue
Manufacturer Color Marine Blue

