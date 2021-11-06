Uncategorized
Motorola Moto G7 Power – 32GB – Marine Blue (Unlocked) (Single SIM)
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Motorola
|MPN
|PAEB0006US, PAEB0004US
|UPC
|0723755131514
|Model
|Motorola Moto G7 Power
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|7033724231
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Blue
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 4G
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Facial Recognition, Ambient Light Sensor, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.2 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|3 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Marine Blue
|Manufacturer Color
|Marine Blue
