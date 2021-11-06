Review: “What Storm, What Thunder” by Miriam JA Chance





On January 12, 2010, Haiti was hit by a devastating earthquake that killed between 250,000 and 300,000 people and displaced more than a million people. Canadian-American Haitian writer Myriam J.A. Chance wanted to write something that explained how the disaster destroyed or disrupted lives. The result is “What Storm, What Thunder,” a masterful novel with immense power and a rare sensitivity that keeps us in a firm grip until the last page.

The book is a type of choral piece made up of 10 distinct and persuasive voices. Many of Chancy’s interconnected characters live through the “event” yet struggle to withstand the seismic effects. Some are less fortunate souls and only succeed in achieving so much before their luck runs out. Each vividly imagined character, whether survivor or victim, conveys the enormity of tragedy through their personal plight.

The cast is led by Chancy Malou, an elderly woman at the market who watches with interest what is going on around her in Port-au-Prince. She looks back on the day of the earthquake and recounts how she and her colleagues stopped watching and went to work, freeing people from under the rubble and praying for those trapped. He treats all equally: “Saints, impostors, aliens, white saviors, bleeding hearts, all need sustenance, and we give it to them.”

We also meet Sarah, who lost her children in the earthquake, after which her husband Olivier left her to fend for herself in a vast and dangerous camp for displaced people. Olivier’s nickname for her was Wozo or Reed: “You bend but you don’t break.” Little does he know that his wife, devastated by her grief, is now on the verge of collapse. Another inhabitant of this tent city is 15-year-old Tavia. During the day, she suffers from the routine difficulties of the camp. Leela is on guard against groups of male invaders.

Some of Chancy’s characters are distinguished by their great escape: a drug dealer with a near-death experience in an elevator; The sex worker escapes from a hotel that rises and then falls on itself, “like a cake of many layers.” Others, like Richard, who has “reborn” himself by disowning his mother and making his fortune abroad, do not reach safety but are given time to re-evaluate their beliefs.

Two Haitian exiles offer refreshingly different perspectives, those of outsiders looking inward. Didier, an unregistered taxi driver in Boston, follows the unfolding news of “this snow-white land with a ruthless stare” and frantically worries about the loved ones he’s left behind. Anne, an architect working for an NGO in Rwanda, responds to a call to come home and help rebuild her country.

Chancy excels in her depiction of horror, adversity, and despair. One painful encounter. A five-page testimonial of a young child brings tears. Readers who don’t look away will be haunted by this important book for some time.

Malcolm Forbes has written for the Times Literary Supplement, The Economist, and The Wall Street Journal. He lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.

What a storm, what a thunder

Written by: Myriam Ja Chance

Publisher: Tin House, 320 pages, $27.95.

