Earthquake simulation to test East Coast tsunami preparedness





The ‘M9.2’ earthquake in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands was simulated as part of a tsunami simulation exercise in coordination with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Odisha Emergency Operations Center with the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). concerned to assess standard operating procedures and means of communication on Friday.

This is to commemorate the International Tsunami Awareness Day set by the United Nations with the participation of 69 coastal communities / coastal pavilions during the mock tsunami exercises to test tsunami-ready indicators. “The science of the tsunami has gone through many important developments and it is important to strengthen the downstream part, which we consider a challenge. Srinivasa Kumar, Director of INCOIS:

Acknowledgment given to two villages of Odisha – Venkatraipur and Noliasahi that “Tsunami Ready” is just the beginning, INCOIS is making more efforts to make all vulnerable communities communities resilient to Tsunami through “Tsunami Ready” program in collaboration with concerned government disaster management authorities, he said .

The primary objective of the next decade is to emphasize and enhance tsunami awareness and education for coastal populations and to enhance community resilience through education and awareness programmes. “We cannot control the occurrence of an earthquake even using the latest technology. However, we can certainly mitigate a potential disaster by taking appropriate measures by improving community awareness and preparedness, such as educating people on how to respond to natural or official warnings.”

During the day, around 70 pupils from Bhasham School visited the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Center (ITEWC) to understand services as well as science teachers at Zilla Parishad Secondary School from Bachupally. The director said an awareness webinar on “Tsunami Early Warnings” and “Tsunami Preparedness Program” was conducted by Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

The Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 claimed the lives of about 10,000 people in India and about 2.30 lakh people in neighboring countries. This is one disaster, though rare, that showed the whole world how disastrous a tsunami can be as there were no knowledge and no monitoring networks at the time. Since then, ITEWC has been set up at INCOIS, the first state-of-the-art warning center in the Indian Ocean countries by the government, and “tremendous” developments have been made in tsunami science.

ITEWC not only acts as a national warning center, but also as a “tsunami service provider” responsible for providing services to all Indian Ocean member states under UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (ICG/IOTWMS), he added Dr. Kumar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/earthquake-simulated-to-test-tsunami-preparedness-on-east-coast/article37344076.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos