Secret services, international earthquake – Libero Quotidiano





The death of a Russian diplomat who fell from a window on the high floor of the Russian Embassy in Berlin, remains shrouded in mystery. For Moscow, it was just a “tragic accident”, but the outline of the story – which dates back to last October 19 – remains vague. For example, the man’s body was immediately repatriated: the Kremlin in particular did not allow an autopsy to be carried out in Germany. No news leaked for days.

Only now, after several weeks, it turns out that the diplomat – the second secretary of the embassy, ​​​​35 years old – is in fact, according to what German intelligence quoted Der Spiegel, a secret FSB spy (Federal Security Service). but, this is not every thing. The diplomat – according to the Bellingcat website, which was reported by the newspaper – is the son of the deputy director of the “Second Service” of the FSB and the head of the “FSB Directorate for the Protection of the Constitutional Order”, General Alexei Zalo. This suggests that there may be links to other international crimes of which the Russian regime is accused or suspected.

For example, Bellingcat linked the second service of the Federal Security Service to the assassination of former Chechen rebel leader Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who was killed in Berlin on August 23, 2019. According to telephone metadata, the alleged killer Vadim Krasikov – currently on trial in Germany for state-sponsored murder – was On a visit to the FSB anti-terror center, which is part of the “Second Service”. Just a coincidence? Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry denies these reconstructions, arguing that “the coverage of the death of a Russian diplomat by the Western media consists of pure speculation wholly inappropriate.”

