Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes South Island, felt by Wellington residents





More than 12,000 people have reported feeling shaky. Image / GeoNet

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit the northwest of the South Island on Sunday afternoon and was felt across the country.

GeoNet said the quake occurred just after 4.15pm, 70 kilometers northeast of Collingwood, and was recorded at a depth of 189 kilometers.

More than 13,000 people responded to GeoNet’s online alert that they felt the earthquake, mostly in the central and southern North Island.

Wow, so many of you have felt that! A M5.5, 190 km deep, is centered offshore in the Whanganui Basin. We received around 13,000 reports from across New Zealand For more details see https://t.co/siDWrMV3hr pic.twitter.com/KyExQlN1N5

– GeoNet (@geonet) November 7, 2021

GeoNet tweeted: “Wow, many of you have felt it! M5.5, 190 km deep, centered offshore in the Whanganui Basin. We received about 13,000 substantive reports from all over New Zealand.”

GeoNet explained: “This earthquake likely occurred in the Pacific plate, which is sinking (descending) under the Australian plate. Most of the earthquake’s energy is transmitted up and along the plate to the surface.”

A resident of Wainuomata described the earthquake as “a little wiggling…stop and then a boom”

These deep earthquakes are usually felt on a large scale, but are usually not close to the epicenter. This earthquake likely occurred in the Pacific Plate, which sinks (descends) under the Australian Plate. Most of the earthquake energy is transmitted up and along the plate to the surface.

– GeoNet (@geonet) November 7, 2021

It was a strange little wiggle…pause and then bang.

– Radman 🇳🇿 (@RadmanNZ) November 7, 2021

Wellington’s attorney, Felix Geringer, said on Twitter that the quake was felt in the capital as “two distinct waves”.

Was that an earthquake or two? It hit here in two distinct waves. #eqnz https://t.co/LxuQyQ9MW6

– Felix Geringer (@BarristerNZ) November 7, 2021

An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded Thursday evening 10 km east of Christchurch at a depth of 7 km.

The central North Island experienced a 5.9-magnitude earthquake late last month, which struck 30 km southwest of Taomarunui and recorded at a depth of 210 km. No damage was reported.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/55-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-top-of-south-island-felt-in-wellington/DACLN7K336VSFWN2ZWDQUWY6OU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos