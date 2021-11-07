The Taliban’s quest to build their air force





KABUL: Two months after seizing power in Kabul, the Taliban has expressed its intention to boost its own air force along with its stock and skills among its ranks, a news article published in Narz reported. In the suspected ISIS-Khorasan attack on Kabul’s main military hospital, Sardar Daoud Khan, on Tuesday, which killed at least 23 people, three Taliban-led helicopters including a US Black Hawk deployed a rapid response force to Hospital surface for repel. ISIS terrorists. Al-Maarifa quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying, “We are trying to use the air power of the previous government – the professionals that they have – and make sure they all come back. The best policy for us is – whatever management is required; we will get it.” Taliban Interior Minister Qari Saeed Khosti said. A high-ranking Taliban intelligence official in Kabul stressed that the presence of an air force was “mandatory”. “There is no doubt that a full air force will be built soon – once the system is fully established. It is not fully established yet,” the Knowledge Agency quoted a source as saying. Just days before the Taliban stormed the presidential palace in Kabul, the Kandahar Air Force was seized and photos of ranks appearing with American Black Hawk helicopters, as well as Mi-17s manufactured in the Soviet Union by the Taliban, were released. Winds quoted Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi as saying, “We are building an air force. A general amnesty was announced for the pilots who facilitated flights, and we asked them to come back and rejoin the forces and help their country.” Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khawarizmi said the plane that required “small repairs” had been fixed, and those that had “big problems” were now in the process of being revived, the Winds website reported. However, it remains unclear whether the amount of equipment the Taliban captured from the Afghan Air Force is operable. According to a June 2021 assessment by the Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, the Afghan Air Force had more than 200 aircraft, including 167 aircraft. The Taliban captured nine major air bases across the country including the strategic provinces of Khost, Kunduz, Mazar-i-Sharif and Herat, thus thwarting US plans to destroy what was left of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul before departing at the end of August. However, the insider said the Taliban’s main focus is to use the aircraft only in emergency situations and not to “waste resources,” Winds said. “An air force is needed for the survival of (the Taliban) in the emirate. The previous engineers came to repair the damaged plane – some even removed the fuses – but they fixed it. We are now flying on an as-needed basis,” the agency quoted intelligence information. Big, he said. “We already have helicopters and planes, and we have chosen a minister for air management,” Winds quoted another Taliban leader as saying. The Pentagon has not confirmed the operation of the left plane. However, the Taliban will undoubtedly face a challenge in keeping up with the maintenance of advanced US aircraft parts, according to Winds. The Taliban’s top leadership has said it is determined to become a “self-sufficient” force in light of the economic crisis plaguing the country after the international community froze financial aid to the war-torn country. Stressing that it is essential that the new Afghan army be “completely independent,” Khwarizmi stressed that foreign cooperation policies would still be determined by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Winds website reported. “Once Afghanistan has full control over its airspace, and there are no threats against it, Mullah Haibatullah will appear in public very soon,” the agency quoted Kandahar’s director of information and culture, Noor Ahmad Saeed, as saying. .

