Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 – 18 km earthquake southeast of Gantuka, Eastern District, Sikkim, India, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 10:20 pm (GMT +6)

Siliguri (68.3 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Normal but Vibration was good | One user found this interesting.

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (20.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds

Near Singtam, Eastern District, Sikkim (18.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (18.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / strong vibration (MMI VI) / rattle, shake / 10-15 seconds

Kalimpong (34.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (17.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: Some good new shocks

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (17.9 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds

Al Taqdah Club (48.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Singtam, East District, Sikkim (22.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Darjeeling, West Bengal (55.6 km from WSW epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (20.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (19 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 sec: full noise

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (19.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 sec: felt shaking

Mjitar, East Sikkim (5.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: felt more than 8 sec.

Kalimpong (43.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: house shaking

Gangtok, Sikkim (18 km WNW epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Sikkim (18 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It was scary

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (18.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Siliguri, Darjeeling, West Bengal (68.4 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I watched my water bottle vibrate

Darjeeling, West Bengal (56 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (18.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 sec: Just moderate but prominent engagement

Bagdogra, Darjeeling, West Bengal (72 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral shaking / 2-5 sec: I was lying in bed. That’s why I felt it

Gangtok/Lite Shake (MMI IV)

Jorethang south of Sikkim / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (sideways) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Nirvana Hotel, Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds: My vegetable bowl is felt. 5 people were sitting on the bed, the bed swings horizontally.

Tadong / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Rangbo/moderate vibration (MMI V)

Fifth mile, east of Sikkim / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Todey tangta Khasmahal / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Gangtok / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Lashing / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Ratchet, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Siliguri (67.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Good light

Thimphu / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds: I was lying on the bed and felt the mattress move a bit..but it was very weak this time.

Gangtok / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds: Mild shake

Siliguri (65.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Ruleep (4.9 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Complex rolling (tilting in multiple directions) / 2-5 sec: The walls were shaking.

Gangtok, Sikkim / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: It was light, lasted for several seconds, in 2-3 stages

Gangtok (21.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Kalimpong (36.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: Felt slight tremor..no damage here..everything good

Gangtok (17.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: get ready for bed. Didn’t realize it was an earthquake. He ran out of the hotel two minutes later

Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short

Ranibol Sikkim / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds

Gangtok / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Weak shake

In the Residency Hotel, District Court Road, Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Very moderate shaking feeling.

Magitar, east of Sikkim (17.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: shaking

Paro, Bhutan (67.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: very weak rinse

Chandmari Gangtok / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: Lots of noise, slight shaking

Kalimpong / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short

Lachung (48.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Babeza, Thimphu, Bhutan (88.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: I was on the third floor (Indian standard). The window was shaking a little and my bed was shaking a little bit. It only lasted a few seconds.

Kalimpong / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Kalimpong / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Sitting (18.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: Single bump followed by mild tremors for approximately 10-15 seconds

Siliguri (66.9 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / My head swayed (up and down) / Too short: I was in bed watching a YouTube video and felt the bed vibrate but no body felt and I didn’t ask

Near Singtam (23.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 15-20 seconds

Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds

Martam, sikkim / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Gangtok Hotel and Yak Whitty overhead area of ​​the helipad / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / 15-20 seconds

Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 seconds

Bagdogra / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: shake

Gangtok (18.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Kalimpong / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds

Singtam (24.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Siliguri / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was on my bed. Suddenly I felt the bed shivering.

Gangtok, Sikkim, India (14.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Siliguri / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)

Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short

Jalpaiguri / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds: Very severe

Gangtok / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds

GANGTOK / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

90.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short

Darjeeling / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / Very short

Siliguri (68 km SW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: movement is felt in the legs

18.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

JALPAIGURI / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Darjeeling (57.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head protrusion / 1-2 seconds: In bed

Siliguri / imperceptible / one vertical bump / very short

Gangtok (17.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 10-15 seconds

Dentam, west of Sikkim (63.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / very short

Jaigaon, West Bengal, India (74.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): about 10 seconds less than 6 points

Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Siliguri / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Gangtok (18.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Thimphu / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / Very short

Bagdora / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Siliguri (66.1 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

32.9 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: 50 seconds

Kalimpong (34.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short: I could hear things shaking around me but it was too short

Siliguri (71.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

170.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 sec: bed moved

ARARIA, BIHAR, INDIA (179.7 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): A jolt was felt for 2 seconds.

Siliguri (71.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I was in my bed and the windows started shaking, the slightest rattling though.

34.9 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Siliguri (63.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds: slight but consistent shaking

