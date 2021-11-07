Uncategorized
Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 – 18 km earthquake southeast of Gantuka, Eastern District, Sikkim, India, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 10:20 pm (GMT +6)
Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!
Siliguri (68.3 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 5-10 sec: Normal but Vibration was good | One user found this interesting.
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (20.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 15-20 seconds
Near Singtam, Eastern District, Sikkim (18.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (18.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / strong vibration (MMI VI) / rattle, shake / 10-15 seconds
Near Gantoka, Eastern District, Sikkim (6.4 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / no hair
Kalimpong (34.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (17.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: Some good new shocks
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (17.9 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / shake and roll / 2-5 seconds
Al Taqdah Club (48.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Singtam, East District, Sikkim (22.9 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Darjeeling, West Bengal (55.6 km from WSW epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (20.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (19 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 30-60 sec: full noise
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (19.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 sec: felt shaking
Mjitar, East Sikkim (5.8 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec: felt more than 8 sec.
Kalimpong (43.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] /very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / very short: house shaking
Gangtok, Sikkim (18 km WNW epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds
Sikkim (18 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It was scary
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (18.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Siliguri, Darjeeling, West Bengal (68.4 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: I watched my water bottle vibrate
Darjeeling, West Bengal (56 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds
Gantoka, East District, Sikkim (18.6 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 sec: Just moderate but prominent engagement
Bagdogra, Darjeeling, West Bengal (72 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral shaking / 2-5 sec: I was lying in bed. That’s why I felt it
Gangtok/Lite Shake (MMI IV)
Jorethang south of Sikkim / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (sideways) swinging / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Nirvana Hotel, Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds: My vegetable bowl is felt. 5 people were sitting on the bed, the bed swings horizontally.
Tadong / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds
Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III)
Rangbo/moderate vibration (MMI V)
Fifth mile, east of Sikkim / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Todey tangta Khasmahal / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds
Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds
Gangtok / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds
Lashing / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Ratchet, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Siliguri (67.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: Good light
Thimphu / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Single Lateral Vibration / 1-2 seconds: I was lying on the bed and felt the mattress move a bit..but it was very weak this time.
Gangtok / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds: Mild shake
Siliguri (65.4 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Ruleep (4.9 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Complex rolling (tilting in multiple directions) / 2-5 sec: The walls were shaking.
Gangtok, Sikkim / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: It was light, lasted for several seconds, in 2-3 stages
Gangtok (21.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds
Kalimpong (36.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: Felt slight tremor..no damage here..everything good
Gangtok (17.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: get ready for bed. Didn’t realize it was an earthquake. He ran out of the hotel two minutes later
Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short
Ranibol Sikkim / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds
Gangtok / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Weak shake
In the Residency Hotel, District Court Road, Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Very moderate shaking feeling.
Magitar, east of Sikkim (17.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: shaking
Paro, Bhutan (67.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short: very weak rinse
Chandmari Gangtok / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 2-5 s: Lots of noise, slight shaking
Kalimpong / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short
Lachung (48.7 km N from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
Babeza, Thimphu, Bhutan (88.6 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: I was on the third floor (Indian standard). The window was shaking a little and my bed was shaking a little bit. It only lasted a few seconds.
Kalimpong / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short
Kalimpong / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds
Sitting (18.1 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds: Single bump followed by mild tremors for approximately 10-15 seconds
Siliguri (66.9 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / My head swayed (up and down) / Too short: I was in bed watching a YouTube video and felt the bed vibrate but no body felt and I didn’t ask
Near Singtam (23.2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 15-20 seconds
Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds
Martam, sikkim / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec
Gangtok Hotel and Yak Whitty overhead area of the helipad / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / 15-20 seconds
Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 5-10 seconds
Bagdogra / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds: shake
Gangtok (18.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Kalimpong / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds
Singtam (24.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)
Siliguri / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I was on my bed. Suddenly I felt the bed shivering.
Kalimpong / No hair
Gangtok, Sikkim, India (14.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
Siliguri / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds
Siliguri / Mild Vibration (MMI IV)
Gangtok / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short
Jalpaiguri / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 2-5 seconds: Very severe
Gangtok / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 5-10 seconds
GANGTOK / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
90.5 km ENE or epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short
Darjeeling / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / Very short
Siliguri (68 km SW from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: movement is felt in the legs
18.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds
JALPAIGURI / Very weak vibration (MMI II)
Darjeeling (57.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Single head protrusion / 1-2 seconds: In bed
Siliguri / imperceptible / one vertical bump / very short
Gangtok (17.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 10-15 seconds
Dentam, west of Sikkim (63.3 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / very short
Jaigaon, West Bengal, India (74.8 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): about 10 seconds less than 6 points
Siliguri / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single head bump / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)
Siliguri / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds
Gangtok (18.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
Thimphu / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / Very short
Bagdora / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds
Siliguri (66.1 km from the epicenter SW) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)
32.9 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: 50 seconds
Kalimpong (34.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Very short: I could hear things shaking around me but it was too short
Siliguri (71.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds
170.5 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 sec: bed moved
ARARIA, BIHAR, INDIA (179.7 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II): A jolt was felt for 2 seconds.
Siliguri (71.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I was in my bed and the windows started shaking, the slightest rattling though.
34.9 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds
Siliguri (63.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds: slight but consistent shaking
Sources
2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6484226/quake-felt-Nov-7-2021-Near-Siliguri-West-Bengal-India.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]