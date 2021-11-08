25 years ago, November 14, 1996: An earthquake hits Cornwall





Houses shook, tables cracked and ceilings cracked when an earthquake shook a large area of ​​West Cornwall at breakfast time on Sunday.

Some people thought it was a massive explosion while others thought it could have been an air accident.

The worst earthquake in more than a decade was centered in the Bay of Montes and measured 3.8 on the Richter scale.

It was felt right in the center of the county, particularly in the granite area of ​​Falmouth Penryn.

In other parts of the county, people were unaware that anything was going on and others thought it was a sonic boom.

The double shaking happened before 9:30 AM and lasted for several seconds, the second being the worst.

Windows rattled and plaster fell from homes, animals worried, but there were no reports of injuries or serious property damage. The most I did was move the pictures on the walls and shake the items on the tables and cabinets.

The last notable earthquake to hit the province was in February 1981 when it measured 3.4 on the Richter scale.

A full investigation is being conducted into how a tanker loaded with a local pilot landed off Rosemullion Head.

The 21,000-ton Chembulk, Rotterdam, and her 30-man crew touched the bottom an hour before the waters went down.

Mark Sansom, an assistant to Falmouth Harbor, confirmed that an investigation was underway but did not say which pilots were on board at the time.

“A full report has been prepared and is being studied.”

Road safety officers in Cornwall called on television cameras to Penryn on Tuesday to spread a call for motorists to slow down and comply with popsicle signals to stop.

Officers are increasingly alarmed by the number of motorists who fail to stop when they see the signs.

They stress that non-compliance with the signs not only endangers people’s lives, but is a criminal offence.

Mrs. Shirley Bucks’s safety call is in support of Penryn’s lollipop that has appeared in television footage shown locally and nationally.

Shirley, 27, of Harbor View has been working at the intersection of Kernick Road and Station Road since February, and her job for most of that time has been relatively quiet.

Recently, however, she has had what she described as “two incidents that are about to go wrong in one week.”

