



We keep telling you that the training department – which is linked to the USC training major – is flexible. This does not necessarily mean that Mike Boone’s board of directors is constantly changing. He probably had goal #1 in mind the whole time (although it’s still not certain). Boone will likely have his own list of candidates and will continue to work in the order he wants. This part of the bigger puzzle isn’t particularly fluid.

However, what distinguishes the organization of the state is all the other moving parts around the country.

Who would have expected — six weeks ago — that Mel Tucker would become the lead candidate for an LSU job?

Who would have expected Cincinnati to be a leading contender in a college football playoff game—not on the perimeter of the race, but in the middle of it?

These and other developments may not change Mike Poon’s preferences, but they do shape his options.

If Tucker doesn’t rise to #1 at LSU, James Franklin will become a more obvious candidate for the Tigers. If Boone especially wanted Franklin, Tucker’s story is a central and defining plot twist that affects Boone’s ability to win over his favorite candidate.

Cincinnati’s entry into the playoffs match and heading to the Big 12 in the near future may affect whether Luke Fickell will accept a job offer from Bohn, if he gets one.

Boone will judge whoever he wants to be tried, but the fluidity of the coaching carousel lies in how it affects the decisions of the coaches that Boone pursues. That should be obvious at this point.

Now we have a new plot point in the carousel: The Florida Gators coaching job may open soon.

Yes, a significant number of Florida players – 20 to 30 – were reported to have had the flu, which affected the Gators on the field against South Carolina. However, a program with Florida’s prestige and resources should have backup players who can stay with South Carolina – not crushing them, but competing with them.

Florida was unable to compete against South Carolina, a team in complete rebuilding with the quarterback from the third series.

The Gators fell 4-10 before finally losing 40-17 Saturday night. Flu or not, that’s the kind of loss the coach is fired for.

Mind you, if you haven’t been following Florida football closely this year: Dan Mullen closed media access to the team last week. He shut down questions about UF’s terrible recruiting and basically went to a basement.

His team, whether or not he had the flu, didn’t show up for the South Carolina game.

Some perspectives on South Carolina: She almost lost to Vanderbilt at home this season, winning by one point on a late landing flight.

Florida lags South Carolina by 30 percent.

Part of Mullen’s poor recruitment can be linked to his assistant coaches, whose contracts are subject to renegotiation. Mullen largely refused to fire these underperforming assistants, which is a big reason he and Florida are in trouble. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin simply cannot renegotiate these contracts and can clean the house if he wants to. He certainly has a chance to do so, and internal pressure from Florida’s reinforcements could make the decision easier for Stricklin in the coming weeks.

You’ll want to follow our friends at GatorsWire to learn more about this evolving story. Let’s make it clear: While we don’t guarantee anything, there is a very legitimate chance that Florida will soon become an open major internship position. We’ll explore this in the coming days, and see what it might mean for USC.

