FC Dallas’ character appears in the frantic season finale against the San Jose Earthquakes





San Jose, CA – At least everyone had a good time.

There were few decisions to be made for FC Dallas or the San Jose Earthquakes on decision day, the league’s trademark application to the regular season finale. The two teams played Sunday’s game knowing that their season would reach its climax after the match.

They ended in a frenetic and entertaining 1-1 draw. The Quakes finished the competition with a huge advantage in possession, shots and shots on goal, but were unable to beat FCD goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer for the second time after Chris Wondolofsky’s opener in the first half.

“A game like this where there isn’t a lot of motivation and nothing to play by itself, everyone on our team showed they put in the extra effort when the guys are tired, the guys are cramping, to finish a strong game that was really important,” Maurer said after the match.

It was the jewel of the goal for Wondolofsky, the league’s all-time leading scorer who announced his retirement after the match, to put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute. Cady Coyle and Marcos Lopez combined on the left side of the COEX attack and Wondolofsky lost his leg in the penalty area as he did so often during his career and eventually plays a touchdown. first.

Rather than letting their heads fall at the scale of the task with little to prove, FCD immediately looked for an equaliser.

“Sometimes you see players giving up and that wasn’t the case with any of the players on the team,” said FCD interim coach Marco Firuzi. “Going into an environment like tonight where there was a bit of a celebration for the San Jose fans, Wondolowski, credit to him certainly, were playing a serious game with attitude, playing professionally and our guys showed up as well.

“Even though we drew, we felt we had a chance to win. These are all parts of the character building we will take next year.”

FCD could have been level again in the 39th minute. Edwin Carrillo attempted a ball over winger Jader O’Brien, who beat goalkeeper Daniel Vega with the ball but then hit the Earthquakes goalkeeper, and the referee signaled the point.

Ricardo Pepe stepped up to take it, but instead of scoring his 14th goal of the season, the 18-year-old hit the penalty kick off the crossbar. The ball stayed out of the court, and the quakes bounced back and quickly countered.

But the equalizer came in the 42nd minute. With the earthquake attack in the FCD box, Jesus Ferreira spotted Jader O’Brien and put a long ball towards the Colombian who was running and running. He didn’t take a touch until he was already in the attacking half and eventually beat Vega in a one-on-one position outside the 18-yard area.

Wondolofsky got another good shot on target in injury time in the first half, as Paul Marie advanced from the right-back and used his first touches to set up the striker for a right-footed shot. Jimmy Maurer was able to come down, stop and deny the earthquakes in a later stampede, with the 1-1 game heading into the first half.

Wondolowski started a potential scoring move in the 50th minute, finding Lopez in the penalty area so he could hit a low cross for Cowell to finish him off. Maurer was there, however, using his legs to dodge an attempt and keep the tie.

FCD showed some life in the 59th minute, with Paxton Pomykal letting his pass run into Ferreira Road, who was wearing a captain’s armband on Sunday afternoon. He was able to get a good look at goal but sent his effort wide.

San Jose should have taken advantage in the 20th minute. Emma Tommasi slipped, freeing Coyle to go down the left side where he came in five minutes ago as a substitute for the injured Cristian Espinosa. With Twumasi working to recover and at least get rid of Coyle’s focus, the 18-year-old fired his shot over the net.

There was a flurry of intense excitement as both teams were looking to find a winner in the last 10 minutes.

Paxton Bomical had hoped to have pulled a difference in the 83rd minute but was judged for offside when he got the ball back into the penalty area. The Quakes had a chance to score shortly afterwards, as Benjamin Kikanovic managed to pass Toomasi and try to keep Andres Rios off the ball by left-back Ryan Hollingshead before he could make a clean connection.

Ferreira intercepted a pass in the middle of the field and headed the other way in the 85th minute, as he played a ball that was too heavy for striker Franco Yarra, and the match went off the bench in favor of Pepe in the 78th minute.

Pepe’s continuity is one of the biggest questions heading out of the season. The teenager broke out with FCD this season and also began earning call-ups to the US senior national team, where he also found success. This has attracted the attention of a number of top clubs in Europe who are looking to secure his services.

Perhaps greater than this decision is who will lead the team. Feruzi has only managed one win in eight games as he temporarily captained the team, and FCD appears likely to bring in an outside candidate to replace Luchi Gonzalez, who was dismissed in September as the team exited the playoffs.

The team will have a few sessions next week, then spread out well ahead of those who get contract extensions or already have a deal in place to return next season in the new year.

“There will be discussions taking place in the off-season with managers regarding loans and other contractual issues,” Feruzi said. “The guys go to the national team camps. It will be a light group next week, but we are planning to do a few things on the field. After next week, they are basically on vacation, so we are making development plans for everyone.”

Everyone will focus on getting more games like the last two games of the season and fewer games which has caused this to be the second worst season in the club’s history when it comes to points earned.

John Arnold is a writer for The Striker Texas, who partners with The Dallas Morning News to provide coverage of FC Dallas and other notable Texas football stories. You can find more football coverage at thestrikertexas.com.

Find out more FC Dallas coverage from the Dallas Morning News here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/sports/fc-dallas/2021/11/07/fc-dallas-shows-character-in-frenetic-season-finale-against-san-jose-earthquakes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos