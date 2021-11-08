The Ansal brothers were sentenced to 7 years in prison for tampering with evidence in 1997 in the Abhar fire tragedy case





November 08, 2021 3:04 PM IS

The Ansal brothers were sentenced to 7 years in prison by a Delhi court for tampering with evidence in the Abhar fire tragedy case.

A Delhi court has sentenced Gopal Ansal and Sushil Ansal to seven years in prison in a case related to tampering of evidence in the Abhar Fire tragedy case. The Chief Justice of the Capital, Pankaj Sharma, also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore on the Ansal brothers.

November 08, 2021 2:55 PM IS

Prabhakar Sail arrived at the CRPF camp in Mumbai as the NCB’s vigil team in Delhi was recording their statement in the drug case

Prabhakar Ciel, the lead witness in a drug case on a ship in Mumbai, has arrived at the CRPF camp in Bandra (West) in Mumbai where the Delhi NCB vigil team was recording its statement. The vigil team has been set up to investigate the allegations made by Seale against National Commercial Bank District Director Samir Wankedi and independent Central Agency witness Kieran Josavi. Led by Deputy General Manager Janeshwar Singh, it arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on October 27 and launched the investigation. They recorded a statement of up to eight people, including five officials from the National Central Bank, including Wankedi, and three private people.

November 08, 2021 02:41 PM IS

BJP Bengal leaders stage a rally in protest against the TMC-led government over value-added tax on fuel prices that have yet to be reduced

West Bengal BJP leaders and workers have taken to the streets in Kolkata to protest against the Transitional Military-led state government over value-added tax on petrol and diesel prices that have not been reduced in the state, reports ANI news agency. The state’s BJP chief, Sukanta Majumdar, says, “We will force CM [Mamata] Banerjee to reduce value-added tax. The police may try to stop us but we will fight them.”

November 08, 2021, 2:09 pm IS

Nitish Kumar calls for a high-level meeting on November 16 on liquor ban

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a high-level meeting on November 16 on the state’s existing liquor ban, ANI reported. This comes after multiple deaths in Bihar after false alcohol consumption was suspected.

November 08, 2021, 02:04 PM IS

PM Modi invites President Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

November 08, 2021 01:29 PM IS

Defamation suit: Bombay High Commissioner requests restitution of Malik’s deputies

The High Commissioner’s Bombay Center is seeking a response from Nawab Malik by tomorrow regarding the defamation suit brought by Sameer Wankedi’s family. The matter has been postponed to November 10.

November 08, 2021 12:47 PM IS

The HC in Kolkata is seeking a new investigation report into the post-polling violence case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered both the CBI and SIT to submit a new investigation report on the alleged issue of post-polling violence. The report must be submitted by December 23, the next date for the hearing in the case.

November 08, 2021 12:03 PM IS

‘Will a retired High Commissioner judge be appointed from outside UP to monitor the investigation’

“We will appoint a former high court judge from outside UP to monitor the investigation,” says SC on the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The next meeting is on November 19.

November 08, 2021, 11:47 am GMT

“Nothing in Lakhimpur Kheri Status Report”: SC to UP govt

The Supreme Court is dissatisfied with the status report submitted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in the Lakhimpur Khiri case. “There is nothing in the report other than to say that more witnesses have been questioned,” the Supreme Court notes.

November 08, 2021, 11:22 am GMT

The Padma Awards Ceremony begins

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives for the Padma Awards Ceremony. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were among the attendees.

November 08, 2021, 10:44 a.m.

Global Covid-19 cases reach 250 million: Reuters

The number of cases of coronavirus diseases globally has exceeded 250 million, according to Reuters reports, citing its toll.

November 08, 2021, 10:22 AM GMT

Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to BJP veteran LK Advani on his 94th birthday

Happy birthday Advani ji esteemed. Praying for his long life and wellness. The nation remains indebted to him for his many efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also highly respected for his scientific endeavors and rich intelligence.

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

“Birthday greetings to Honorable Advani Ji. Praying for his long life and wellness. The nation remains indebted to him for his many efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scientific endeavours and rich intelligence,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

November 08, 2021 09:51 AM IS

Tamil Nadu rains: Schools to remain closed in Sivaganga

Schools and colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rain in Sivaganga district: Madhusudhanan Reddy, district collector

November 08, 2021 09:19 AM IS

11,451 new cases of COVID-19 and 266 deaths in India

India reported 11,451 new cases of Covid-19 and 13,204 recoveries, while the daily toll drops to 266. The total is at 3,436,987 including 3,376,104 recoveries, 461,057 deaths and 142,826 active cases.

November 08, 2021 9:00 AM

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes Manipur

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck 56 km ESE from Ukrol, Manipur today at 7:48 a.m.: National Center for Seismology

November 08, 2021, 08:21 AM IS

Air quality in Delhi remains ‘severe’ with an AQI of 432

Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the ‘extreme’ category for the third day in a row as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 432.

November 08, 2021 7:57 AM IS

4 CRPF Jaws Killed, 3 Wounded in Chhattisgarh Brothers Murder

Chhattisgarh: Four Jaws of the 50 Billion Reserve Police Force killed and 3 injured in the fratricide case at Maraigoda Central Reserve Police Police Camp, Sukma Police Station. One of the soldiers fired at the camp. pic.twitter.com/4ZF64RCNKM

– ANI (ANI) November 8, 2021

Four Jaws of the 50th Police Reserve Force Battalion were killed, and three more were injured in the fratricide case at the Sukama Police Reserve Force camp. Juan opened fire inside the camp.

November 08, 2021 7:39 AM IS

Drug status: NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh leaves for Mumbai

NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh departs for Mumbai from Delhi Airport in connection with the investigation of the drug case on board a ship.

November 08, 2021 7:04 AM IS

Puducherry closes schools for two days due to bad weather

Puducherry Government announces a holiday for all schools on November 8 and 9 due to inclement weather and continuous rain. The reopening of Chapters 1-8 scheduled for today has been postponed for the same reason until further orders.

November 08, 2021 6:37 AM IS

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar

4.3 earthquake, occurred on 11-08-2021, 05:28:29 IST, latitude: 9.98 and long: 93.82, depth: 16 km, location: 218 km southeast of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India For more information download BhooKamp App https://t.co/PAYPKjwEef pic.twitter.com/ILSsgUIPqR

– National Center for Earthquakes (NCS_Earthquake) November 8, 2021

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred 218 km southeast of Port Blair and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 5:28 a.m. today: National Seismology Center

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/breaking-news-updates-november-8-2021-101636331439847.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos