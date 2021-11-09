Deepest earthquake ever recorded occurred 467 miles underground, surprising scientists | smart news





In 2015, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck under the Japanese Bonin Islands. Lee Render via Flickr

Between 1976 and 2020, nearly 57,000 earthquakes rocked our planet. The bulk of them were shallow, and only four percent of them occurred at a depth of 186 miles, which was thought to be the maximum depth of what scientists call “deep earthquakes,” according to a Maya Wee Haas report for National Geographic.

Now, a team of researchers has focused on what could be the deepest earthquake ever detected, shaking scientists’ understanding of it. In 2015, a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck under the Japanese Bonin Islands. One of the aftershocks occurred at a greater depth than the original earthquake itself, at an altitude of 467 miles. It is so deep that it approaches the Earth’s layer known as the lower mantle, Andrei Ionescu reports for Earth.com.

“This is by far the best evidence for an earthquake in the lower mantle,” Douglas Wiens, a seismologist at Washington University in St. Louis, who was not involved in the study, tells National Geographic.

The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, used measurements collected by the High Sensitivity Seismological Network, a series of stations across Japan that record seismic data. They were able to trace the origin of the seismic waves generated by the 7.9-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks, according to a press release.

What puzzled this team, however, was that the shock erupted in the lower mantle, near the Earth’s core. There, temperatures can exceed 6000 degrees Fahrenheit and pressure 1.3 million times the atmospheric pressure.

Deep earthquakes occur in subduction zones, where two tectonic plates collide and one is forced to degrade the other, sending shock waves through the Earth, National Geographic reports. But in such intense elements, the rocks tend to bend rather than break, asking the question: How did this earthquake happen?

The researchers offered some possibilities. First, the molecular structure of the minerals becomes unstable with increasing pressure in the mantle. This deformation may leave weak points in the rock, causing earthquakes. Another theory is that a larger earthquake caused a torn slab of the sea floor to shift, and even a tiny shift is enough to trigger an earthquake, according to a National Geographic report.

This discovery casts a heavy toll on what geologists thought they knew about earthquakes in the lower mantle. They were surprised that one of them could occur deep in the earth, which raised questions about the mechanisms operating under our feet.

earthquake geology

Recommended videos

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/the-deepest-earthquake-ever-recorded-happened-467-miles-underground-surprising-scientists-180979005/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos