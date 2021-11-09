San Jose Earthquakes Removes Temporary Mark, Name of General Manager Chris Leach





“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity,” Leach said in a club statement. “This club has been my family since 2009 and I am excited about the project we are doing. While the 2021 season did not end the way we wanted, we are entering an important season to rebuild and put a competitive team on the field to support our fans.”

“I am delighted to continue working with Chris in his new role,” said Jared Shawali, Earthquakes COO. “Our goal was to find a candidate with extensive knowledge in MLS, a proven track record of player development, and thoughtful use of data to make informed decisions. In addition to ticking each box, Chris has been a proven leader for our club in a variety of roles over the past 13 years.”

Earthquakes ranked 10th in this year’s Western Conference standings, finishing seven points off the playoff streak.

Leach will face a number of big decisions right away this winter. The club will soon announce end-of-season contract decisions, while the future of coach Matias Almeida looms. Almeida has only one year left on his contract.

San Jose must also decide what’s next for designated player Eduardo “Choves” Lopez, on loan from Chivas from the Liga MX’s. They have the option to extend the loan another six months, activate a purchase clause or allow him to return to Mexico. Earthquake legend and Major League Soccer scorer Chris Wondolofsky announced his retirement on the day of the decision.

