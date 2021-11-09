5 questions about the Eternals – and what its ending means for the MCU





While I’m not sure if the Eternals is the best Marvel movie in the studio’s history, I think it’s one of the weirdest. It may also be the most ambitious. Chloe Zhao’s onslaught of superhero on purpose shakes everything we — Marvel fans, Marvel curious, or maybe folks who haven’t tuned in since Endgame — thought we knew about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eternity has been on earth since the beginning of time! They are cosmic entities that created human civilization! They are also horny but not good in sex scenes! And they may or may not be responsible for the atomic bombing of Hiroshima!

A comprehensive and bizarre movie like Marvel might leave you with some questions about the Eternals, the galaxies they are supposed to create, or their relative responsibility for history’s great catastrophes. If so, then you are in the right place. I have them too.

Here are some potential answers to the biggest questions you may still have about the Eternals after watching it. And if you haven’t seen the movie yet, needless to say, spoilers will follow you!

Where were the Avengers?

In the Eternals, the eponymous group of superheroes saves us from their creators, Celestials, and stops the apocalypse in minutes, if not seconds. A Sersi (Gemma-chan) stops a Celestial named Tiamut from hatching by turning it to stone, and reverses what definitely seems to be a catastrophic catastrophe. Before that, the perverts – evil, animal-like creatures – appear and begin to destroy London and a global earthquake occurs. Attacks and earthquakes make world news, so one might think that this international event, for sure, will be watched by the Earth’s greatest champions. right?

However, none of them were saved.

Doctor Strange, who allegedly monitors Earth for threats? silent. Okoye, who is from technically advanced Wakanda and was part of Black Widow’s global watch team in Endgame? No trace was found. Captain Marvel, who also reported for Nat in Endgame, also did not appear. Neither Ant-Man nor the latest avenger, Shang-Chi.

More Eternals from Eternals! Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The Eternals offers no explanation as to why at least one of the Avengers isn’t curious about how close we are to the end of the earth. The only reasoning that fits with the story previously created by Marvel (i.e. there’s always an avenger or two watching what’s happening on Earth) is that we’ll eventually find out that they’re in another adventure.

Perhaps Doctor Strange is stuck fixing the multiverse, Captain Marvel in space, Ant-Man doing something with the Quantum Realm, Okoye having her hands tied in Wakanda, and Shang Chi not being a full part of the team yet? After all, the last time we saw Nick Fury, he was in space on vacation. Maybe that’s what brings the team back together.

Will Eternity meet the Avengers?

It doesn’t look like it will happen soon.

The Eternals mid-credits scene has a great clue. Eros aka Starfox (Harry Styles) is introduced into the barn, essentially telling the current team that they’ll need his help to confront Arishem, the leader of the Celestials, and get their kidnapped friends back. This basically constitutes a sequel where Eternity goes up against Archim, right? And since the Avengers did not interfere with the film, they currently have no business with the Eternals or Arishem.

But there are some anecdotes that are a bit curious. The first is Dane Whitman (Kit Harington); Dane, in the final credits scene, is about to touch a magical sword and become the superhero known in the comic books as the Black Knight. Before he touches the sword, Blade’s disembodied voice (Mahershala Ali) orders him to stop. Hence, there could be a storyline in which Dane joins the Blade or the Eternals to save Sersi, which establishes the Avengers and Eternals encounter.

But there’s more: In the Eternals, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) creates episodes that allow ancient heroes to absorb cosmic power. These rings are very similar to the ten rings that Shang-Chi owned. As proven in one of Shang Chi’s post-credits scenes, the episodes of Shang-Chi are of unknown origin: Wong, Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner analyze them and the only thing they can guess is that the episodes are very old and very powerful, and have a beacon attached to them. It seems no coincidence that very old and very strong couples now have rings that seem to emit a signal.

Did Black, Eternal Gay Really Invent the Atomic Bomb?

So before the movie’s release, and after several initial screenings, whispers about the movie’s plot started to surface. In particular, there has been a fair amount of talk about the film’s memories of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. It has been described, somewhat disingenuously, as “Vestus did Hiroshima.”

This is not exactly what is happening. But people were confused, perhaps even tickled, by the utter absurdity of this possibility.

Festus feels bad about the bomb, you guys. Courtesy of Marvel Studios

In the film, a flashback scene of the bombing of Hiroshima. Fastos and Ajak (Salma Hayek) in the Japanese city mourn the bombing. Mushroom cloud looms in the sky. Vastus’ strength is invention, and he feels that his help in the past has pushed humanity towards this. Ajak assured him that it didn’t happen, but that doesn’t stop him from getting sad.

Sure, the optics to make these two immortals feel and might be tangentially responsible for the US government’s bombing of Hiroshima is an option. It can be interpreted as these two fictional entities – played by people of color – who are responsible for the mass death perpetrated by a white-dominated government at the end of World War II. That’s part of the reason why everyone fell for the absurd when they read about the scene.

But what director Chloe Chow seems to be getting in this scene, which the film constantly plays with, are ideas of colonialism and isolationism. Eternity was sent to Earth to help develop humanity and rid the planet of perverts at the same time. They put technological advances, civilizations, medicine, the arts, and everything in motion. But they are also asked not to interfere and to allow humans to sort out their differences, no matter how horrific or horrific they are – eg, slavery, the American Indian genocide, the Holocaust, World War I, etc. These decisions affect their eternal souls.

Your miles may vary depending on how well you think Chow did it. There were definitely some rubber parts with gum in it. When I first saw the movie, I explained the Hiroshima scene where Festus was coming to terms with that isolationism and how he set humanity on a path that would eventually lead to the detonation of an atomic bomb, rather than “Vastus did Hiroshima.”

I don’t think the movie really wants you to think their solitude is a good thing. They fail to realize that conflict and violence may be something humans have learned from watching eternity hunt down perverts. The bad guys could have stopped such atrocities but they didn’t. Also, their long game hinges on the complete destruction of the Earth. They are not supposed to be inherently valid beings.

The gist of the film is that the “good” eternity has a change of heart and realizes that humanity is worth saving, but how each person comes to this conclusion is also not in order. Ajak is more altruistic and is inspired by the way humans and the avengers fought Thanos. Sersi and Phastos are pretty much swayed as they fall in love with humans.

When it comes to Vastos, the 1945 flashback is significant because he lost all faith in humanity. It’s okay with abandoning humans forever. This faith is only restored by the husband and their son.

How do the Immortals and their villains, the Celestials, change the MCU?

Since the end of the game, Marvel storytelling has been around the idea of ​​alternate dimensions as the studio’s new big adventure. In WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff shows that she can, among other things, distort reality itself. In Loki, it is revealed that alternate timelines exist and that the organization responsible for them has lost all control. The upcoming Spider-Man movie, No Way Home (a collaboration between Sony and Marvel) is claimed to feature some dimension-jumping heroes and villains.

So, it seems this gigantic, swirling, and possibly confusing multiverse is here to stay. The biggest no-no is that The Eternals introduces a concept to layer on top of that: There are very powerful cosmic beings called Celestials, and they are constantly creating new universes.

Immortal have nice clothes! Courtesy of Sophie Mutevelian / Marvel Studios

For fans, this means that not only is there the possibility of alternate dimensions and parallel timelines, but that there could be unidentified and possibly as yet uncreated entire universes throughout the MCU, all with different timelines and dimensions. We could be heading down a rabbit hole of endless possibilities, but it’s finally Marvel’s calling.

The immediate effect – already in progress – is likely to be more distinct between Avengers who go on such big cosmic adventures (for example, Captain Marvel, Thor, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Avengers who are at street level (for example , Hawkeye, Black Widow, and the upcoming She-Hulk) and handling the groundwork. We’ve seen the beginnings of that with the debuts of Marvel’s Disney+ shows like The Falcon, Winter Soldier, and the end of Black Widow. A split might be inevitable given how massive the MCU feels.

What this also means for the MCU is likely some cosmic villains being brought in to Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain Marvel for them to do. All this except for the introduction to the famous comic book villain Galactus, who literally eats planets. Galactus has faced off in Avengers and the Fantastic Four more than a few times (and the latter group has a movie in the works). SWORD, alluded to in a post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home and referenced in WandaVision, is a surveillance agency that deals with space threats and should take more and more factors into the MCU’s future as well.

So how was this sex scene not sexy? Beauty ≠ sexy!! Courtesy of Sophie Mutevelian / Marvel Studios

I’m not here to bury the immortal sex scene and I’m not here to glorify it. The only thing I can say is that the rules for sex scenes are neither simple nor limiting, and even a scene featuring Richard Madden and Gemma Chan on the beach can go wrong.

Two ordinary people can shoot the most energetic scene in cinematic existence. Two beautiful people can portray the softest sex scene known to man. I don’t set the rules!

