Connect with us

Uncategorized

Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Silver A1522 (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DV3790

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

 



Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Silver A1522 (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DV3790

About this product

Product Information
With 16GB of storage, this phone never runs out of space. This Apple iPhone 6 Plus can hold up to 57,000 photos, 18,000 songs, or 48 hours of HD video. All of that media shines when displayed on the iPhone 6 Plus’s large 5.5-inch Retina HD display. Capture stunningly crisp pictures with the phone’s 8MP iSight camera. The camera will record your memories in full 1080P HD. The front-facing 1.2 MP camera delivers a sharp image for video calls. The iPhone 6 Plus Touch ID fingerprint sensor helps to protect your data with the option to require a thumbprint scan to unlock the phone. The unlocked silver phone gives you the flexibility of having no ties to a carrier contract. This device is compatible with Straight Talk, Xfinity, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, TracFone Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MGCL2LL/A
UPC 0646117873283
Model Apple iPhone 6 Plus
eBay Product ID (ePID) 240458875

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Storage Capacity 16 GB
Color Silver
Model Number A1522 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Dual Core
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP
Screen Size 5.5 in
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory

Dimensions
Weight 6.07 Oz
Depth 0.28in.
Height 6.22in.
Width 3.06in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD
Display Resolution 1920×1080
Manufacturer Color Silver
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 2915mAh
Battery Standby Time Up to 384hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / CDMA Ev-Do REV Ritter. a and REV Ritter. B / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: