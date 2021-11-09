Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16GB Silver A1522 (Unlocked) – GSM World Phone – DV3790

With 16GB of storage, this phone never runs out of space. This Apple iPhone 6 Plus can hold up to 57,000 photos, 18,000 songs, or 48 hours of HD video. All of that media shines when displayed on the iPhone 6 Plus’s large 5.5-inch Retina HD display. Capture stunningly crisp pictures with the phone’s 8MP iSight camera. The camera will record your memories in full 1080P HD. The front-facing 1.2 MP camera delivers a sharp image for video calls. The iPhone 6 Plus Touch ID fingerprint sensor helps to protect your data with the option to require a thumbprint scan to unlock the phone. The unlocked silver phone gives you the flexibility of having no ties to a carrier contract. This device is compatible with Straight Talk, Xfinity, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, TracFone Carriers.