New Black Boost Mobile Motorola Moto G Play 32GB 6.5″ Prepaid Smart Phone (2021)
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Motorola
|MPN
|MOT20933ANB
|UPC
|0840023206948
|Model
|Motorola Moto G Play
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|8047563890
|Product Key Features
|Chipset Model
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Boost Mobile
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Blue
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, GPS
|Contract
|Prepaid
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Facial Recognition, Night Mode, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Rear Cameras, 3D Depth Camera, Stylus
|Camera Resolution
|13.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.5 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|3 GB
