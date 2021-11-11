The WHO and the International Organization of La Francophonie have signed an agreement outlining common areas of work on universal health coverage, malaria control and the WHO Academy.





The WHO and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) today signed an agreement that provides political and legal consolidation of cooperation between the two organizations. The agreement was signed at WHO headquarters by Ms. Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of La Francophonie, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. It builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two organizations in April 2021, outlining key areas for joint action, including the World Health Organization Academy, improving universal health coverage, primary health care and malaria control. This agreement now allows the OIF and the WHO to participate jointly in the governing bodies of the two organizations, according to rules specific to each of them. “This agreement is the next step in strengthening the already close relationship between our two organizations,” Dr. Tedros said. “The COVID-19 pandemic stressed the importance of global solidarity and international cooperation. Francophonie’s commitment to peace, democracy and human rights makes it an ideal partner for the WHO. ” Ms Mushikiwabo said: “This agreement will enable the OIF to contribute to the WHO in the development of social protection and universal access to public health services for all in the French-speaking area. Referring to the COVID-19 crisis, she added: “We will be safe from this pandemic only when all countries in the world vaccinate their populations.” During the agreement signing ceremony, Ms. Mushikiwabo and Dr. Tedros reiterated their call to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines and other tools needed to combat the pandemic. The ambassadors of the francophone countries unanimously welcomed the agreement and strongly supported the multilateral initiatives led by the WHO and the OIF to increase access to vaccines in their countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/09-11-2021-who-and-the-international-organization-of-la-francophonie-sign-agreement-that-outlines-common-areas-of-work-on-universal-health-coverage-malaria-control-and-the-who-academy

