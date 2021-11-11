An earthquake-stricken structure was found in Peri





Adiyaman

A structure destroyed in an earthquake estimated to have occurred in the 6th and 7th centuries CE has been discovered in the ancient city of Berry in the southeastern province of Adiyaman.

Peri was one of the five great cities of the ancient Greco-Iranian Commagene kingdom.

Excavations in the ancient city of Berry began in 2001 and continued at intervals. This year, a historic Roman fountain, large filled stones, aqueducts and various architectural structures were discovered.

The earthquake-stricken structure was found on an area of ​​270 square meters on the side of the old city cemetery.

Mehmet Alkan, director of the Adiyaman Museum, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that new discoveries dating back to the 6th and 7th centuries AD were made in the ancient city, adding: “We saw that the upper part, that is, the roof area, was covered with a dense cloth. The amount of cover The point here is that earthquakes in northern Mesopotamia are believed to have affected the ancient city of Peri as well as Samosata.The collapse of the cap here reveals earthquakes in the 6th and 7th centuries AD, in addition to wine production, a Pompeii millstone also appears that grain was produced for the needs of homes in early antiquity.”

Archaeologist Yildiz Ersonems said they found roof tiles during excavations.

The building was destroyed by a possible earthquake, Ersonmez said, “This place collapsed, which indicates the possibility of an earthquake.” We think this building was a place to live. Immediately after the cemetery area, the living spaces begin. In the following periods, simple structures with inner walls, coins, metal objects and bronze objects were also found during excavations. We found these in addition to nails and door hardware. “

