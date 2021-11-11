Earthquake Resistant Composite Houses | Daily Express Online





Earthquake Resistant Composite Houses

Publication date: Thursday 11 November 2021

By: Antara News

font size:

Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) will build four earthquake-resistant composite housing units (PIC) in 2021 to be placed in several regions in Indonesia, said Adi Shule Hedaya, an official at BRIN. innovation involving design, construction, materials and structural strength testing to produce earthquake-resistant buildings.” He said that one of four earthquake-resistant units will be built and placed in Rangkaspitong, Lebak province, and will be used by the Lebak Provincial Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) in Banten, West Java.

Ads

Meanwhile, other modular housing units will be built and placed in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai and East Nusa Tenggara for use as teachers’ residences, he said. He explained that BRIN has made efforts to support the government’s program related to building infrastructure for disaster mitigation. Hedaya said that among these infrastructures are housing units that are rapidly built and capable of withstanding earthquakes. He explained that earthquake-resistant composite housing is one of the innovations BRIN has pioneered to accelerate the realization of building innovations for fire- and earthquake-resistant buildings that are built quickly.

Ads

He pointed out that these buildings will be used as a strategic solution to mitigate earthquakes. He explained that the housing will be built using fire-resistant and light materials such as composite panels, styrofoam and aluminum. He explained that as a result, the total weight of the composite housing structures will be four times lighter compared to the weight of conventional housing structures. He said this innovation is expected to reduce earthquake risk, particularly to reduce deaths from building collapses during earthquakes. * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) to get the latest news you don’t want to miss. * Do you have access to the Daily Express e-newspaper and exclusive online news? Check out the available subscription plans. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexpress.com.my/news/181414/earthquake-resilient-composite-homes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos