IIT-M team develops method for detecting earthquakes





Accurate estimation of the arrival time of non-destructive earthquake waves will aid in the development of a robust early warning system and give a lead time of 30 seconds to 2 minutes depending on the distance of the epicenter from the observation or factory site until the destructive surface waves reach the ground.

Researchers at IIT Madras have developed a new approach for accurate earthquake detection. This lead time, while seemingly small, is enough to take critical precautions such as shutting down nuclear reactors, transportation like the metro and stopping elevators, among many other measures that could save countless lives.

The research was conducted by Kanchan Agarwal under the guidance of Arun K Tangirala, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras.

The research findings were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS ONE, according to an issue of IIT Madras.

Diverse predictive model

Tangirala said the proposed framework is not necessarily limited to seismic event detection but is general and can be used for fault and isolation detection in other areas as well.

The framework can include any predictive models, including machine learning and deep learning models, that will reduce human interference with discovery.

Tangirala is an expert in time series analysis, multi-scale analysis of signals, system identification and estimation theory, among other fields. The research was funded in part by the Council for Research in Nuclear Sciences, an advisory body to the Department of Atomic Energy.

Kanchan Aggarwal says that information about the arrival of the ‘P-wave’ is essential in determining other source parameters of an event such as magnitude, depth, and epicenter location.

Therefore, it is necessary to find a robust, accurate and accurate solution to the “P-wave” detection problem to correctly estimate event details and reduce damage from earthquake or other pop-up events.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/education/iit-madras-team-develops-way-to-detect-earthquakes/article37441614.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos