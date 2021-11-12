The future is unwritten – a symposium on the art of healing





The symposium presented in partnership with the World Health Organization and the Metropolitan Museum of Art “is a cultural call to action” to invest in the arts to improve physical, mental and social health On November 14, 2021, leading policy advocates, artists, and researchers from cultural organizations, health centers, government, and the United Nations will meet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to call for action to recognize evidence and act on it. . basis for the health benefits of the arts. All day Symposium on the Art of Healing, presented in partnership with the World Health Organization, and produced by CULTURUNNERS in partnership with the Creative Arts Therapies Consortium at NYU Steinhardt, NeuroArts Blueprint, the International Arts + Mind Lab initiative at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and the Health, Medicine, and Society Program at The Aspen Institute and the Open Mind Project position art as necessary for physical, mental and social health throughout life. The event will be broadcast live. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, commented on the symposium: “We are particularly pleased that museums like The Meta are rethinking their missions to see themselves not only as repositories of valuable objects but also as centers of creative engagement with their communities in promoting welfare and public health. ” The event will focus on three thematic panels exploring the intersection Research,, cultural practice, i global politics in art and health. Introductory words from Max Hollein, Marina Kellen, French director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General and Audrey Azoulay, direct general of UNESCO, they will frame the panels on which they are located Heidi Holder, newly appointed Frederick P. and Sandra P. Rose Chair of Education; Niche Sajnani, founding director of arts and health at NYU; and Susan Magsamen, Executive Director International Arts + Mind Lab. Participating artists include soprano and art and health advocate Renée Fleming; American singer, actress and founder of Black Theater United, Vanessa Williams; and Syrian-American artist and architect Mohamad Hafez. They also participate Aduke Gomez, Chairman for Art4Health at the Ministry of Health in Lagos, Nigeria; Patrick J. Kennedy, a former congressman and mental health advocate; Sunil Iyengar, Director of the Office of Research and Analysis at the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA); and Emmeline Edwards, Director of the Extramural Research Department of the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). Christopher Bailey, The head of arts and health, the World Health Organization, comments: “With growing evidence that incorporating art into systems and places of healing can improve health outcomes,, lower costs and support recovery from illness and injury, now is the time for a ‘healing art revolution’ that improves the well-being of millions of people around the world. ” The program will highlight high artistic and health interventions in the field and highlight projects on the “front line” of the pandemic where the crisis has exacerbated existing threats to the environment, equality and access, the economy, public health, political stability and human rights. The Healing Arts Symposium marks the culmination of New York City’s Healing Arts, the latest in a series of 2021 city activations, produced by CULTURUNNERS, to bring together global art and health researchers, practitioners and policy makers. As the world emerges from the greatest health crisis in a generation, Healing Arts aims to validate what artists have always known, and research now proves – that art can cure. This program was made possible in part by donors from The Met Education Department in honor of the Museum’s 150th anniversary. These events will be produced in accordance with the institutional and city COVID-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of leaders. For the full New York Healing Arts program, visit our website.

