Many countries give priority to health and climate change, but do not have the resources to take action

Countries have begun to prioritize health in their efforts to protect people from the effects of climate change, but only about a quarter of those recently surveyed by the World Health Organization have managed to fully implement their national plans or strategies for health and climate change. Countries report a lack of funding; the impact of COVID-19; and insufficient human resource capacity are major obstacles to progress.

The 2021 World Health Organization Health and Climate Change Report however, it finds that more than three-quarters of the countries surveyed have developed or are currently developing national plans or strategies for health and climate change.

Approximately 85% of countries now have a specific focal point responsible for health and climate change in their ministries of health, while in 54% of countries the Ministry of Health has established a stakeholder mechanism (such as a working group or committee) for health and climate change.

About two-thirds of the countries surveyed have conducted a climate change and health vulnerability and adaptation assessment or are currently undertaking it, while almost all (94%) countries include health aspects in their nationally determined contributions (NDC) to the Paris Agreement.

“A new WHO study highlights how many countries have been left without support and unprepared to cope with the health impacts of climate change. We are here at COP 26 to encourage the world to better support countries in need and ensure that together we do a better job of protecting people from the greatest threat to human health we face today, ”said Dr. Maria Neira, WHO Director of Environment, Climate changes and health.

The inability of countries to protect health from climate change is most detrimental to their most vulnerable groups, including ethnic minorities, poor communities, migrants and displaced people, the elderly, and many women and children.

“The health arguments for enhanced climate action are very clear. For example, almost 80% of deaths caused by air pollution could be avoided if current levels of air pollution are reduced to WHO air quality guidelines, ”said Dr. Neira.

WHO research shows that insufficient funding remains a major stumbling block for the full implementation of national health and climate change plans, citing 70% of countries (compared to 56% in 2019). Human resource constraints are the second biggest obstacle, while about one-third of countries have identified a lack of cross-sectoral cooperation as a key obstacle.

Approximately half of the countries report that the COVID-19 state of emergency has slowed progress in tackling climate change by relocating health personnel and resources and continues to jeopardize the ability of national health authorities to plan and prepare for climate-related health stresses and shocks.

The report also cites a potential missed opportunity to identify and optimize the health benefits of adaptation and mitigation efforts in other sectors, which could contribute to a clean and healthy recovery from COVID-19: structural and social determinants of health, such as education, equity, gender , urban planning, housing, energy and transport systems were represented in less than half of the established multisectoral mechanisms.

The first report in this series was published in 2019. This second report provides a valuable overview of the overall progress that governments have made in addressing the health risks of climate change.

““The challenge now is to remove barriers that prevent countries from finalizing and implementing plans,” said Tara Neville, a technical officer in the WHO Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health and lead author of the research report.

Note to editors:

World Health Organization (WHO) Global Health and Climate Change Research Report 2021 provides a valuable overview of the overall progress that governments have made in addressing the health risks of climate change. Findings on key indicators of health and climate change aim to empower policy makers to: make informed decisions about implementing policies and plans; identify deficiencies in evidence; and better understand the barriers to achieving adaptation and resilience priorities in the health sector while maximizing the health benefits of climate change mitigation efforts across the sector.

The health response to climate change is taking place in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continued environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity, socio-economic inequalities and chronic underinvestment in health systems. Where data is available, the report aims to provide findings on these interrelated challenges.

Main findings