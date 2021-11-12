SC hears contempt over delay in New Balakot City Project – Pakistan





MANSEHRA: The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted a contempt petition to hear the federal and provincial authorities on the failure to implement its orders for the development of the New Balakot City Housing Project.

The session schedule will be announced after that.

This development comes as Judge Sardar Tariq Masoud, of the one-member court, rejected the objections raised by the Court’s Registrar regarding the petition filed by the 2005 earthquake survivors of Balakot Tehsil.

The court ordered that the petition be confirmed for a regular hearing.

SC rejects objections to earthquake survivor petition

Meanwhile, lawyer Munir Hussain Laghmani defended Shiraz Mahmoud Qureshi, representing the earthquake-affected population, before the court.

According to him, the Federal and Provincial Governments did not comply with the court orders on January 7, 2019 to complete the New Balakot City Housing Project within 30 months.

Mr. Laghmani said the court had directed the Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority and other relevant authorities to act in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that IRA and other departments signed with representatives of 2005 disaster survivors to develop the new town of Balakot. It also ordered the release of one billion rupees for this purpose.

The attorney added that both the federal and provincial governments failed to act on court orders and thus, families displaced by the earthquake 16 years ago continued to live miserable lives.

Arrest: Police have arrested about 70 men wanted for murder, attempted murder and other crimes in the area.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters here Thursday that the campaign against outlaws and kidnappers on the ground is underway and 71 accused of crimes have been arrested.

He said that six cases were filed against land grabbers after recovering occupied lands and other properties.

The Office for the Protection of Civilians said that police referred 122 applications to dispute settlement boards over the past two weeks, of which 92 were adjudicated.

Meanwhile, the Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences held an Iqbal Day seminar here on Thursday.

The speakers highlighted the poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s idea of ​​a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent, and said that young people should be educated about it.

Speech, drawing, drawing and test competitions were also part of the event, which was attended by teachers, students, and others. Awards and certificates were handed out to students with outstanding performance.

Posted in Dawn, November 12, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1657583/sc-to-hear-contempt-plea-over-delay-in-new-balakot-city-project The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos