The UAE felt a double earthquake as it hit southern Iran – News





Residents took to social media with photos, videos and messages

By Sahim Salim, SM Ayaz Zakir and Ashwani Kumar​

Publication date: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 4:28 pm

Last update: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 6:35 pm

The UAE experienced earthquakes when two earthquakes hit Iran on Sunday. Residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi reported feeling tremors that lasted “two to three minutes”. Many buildings have been evacuated for the safety of the tenants.

The National Center of Meteorology of the United Arab Emirates confirmed that the tremors were caused by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Iran at 4.07 pm. The NCM recorded another earthquake of magnitude 6.7 at 4.08 pm.

She said CM had had a slight impact on the northern and eastern side of the country “without any effect”.

Residents have reported earthquakes in communities such as JLT, Al Nahda, Deira, Al Barsha, Dubai Investments Park and Discovery Gardens. They also felt it in the areas of Al-Nahda, Al-Mahatta and the Corniche in Sharjah, in addition to some population centers in Ras Al-Khaimah.

Everything was shaking

Social media was abuzz with photos, videos and messages posted by residents that day. Some netizens have posted videos showing residents on the streets evacuating buildings.

Twitter user Rachel MacArthur said the tremors “last a few minutes”. Emile Atallah said his entire building in the Dubai International Financial Center was shaking.

Shivam Parashar, who works for a private company in Barsha Heights, said he saw the chandeliers in his office shaking.

“When we shivered and saw cups falling off the table, we panicked and rushed out of the building,” he said.

He said the entire building was evacuated within 15 minutes.

Read also:

Ahmed, a resident of Deira, is staying with his family on the tenth floor of an apartment building. “Doors and windows…everything was shaking. All we knew was we had to get out. We used the stairs to get to the open ground.”

Many residents thought they were experiencing bouts of vertigo. “I thought my head was spinning. Only when I asked my maid if I could feel the house shaking did I realize it was an earthquake,” said Abdullah Ali, who resides in the Mahatta area in Sharjah.

Abu Dhabi

Some buildings in Abu Dhabi city have been evacuated as a precaution.

“We felt something shaking, like the chair moving a bit and the glass window shaking. But we never expected it to be an earthquake alarm. Dr. S.D. Gobakumar, who lives in a building on Electra Street, said:

Another resident, Shoelen Jun, a private sector employee, was working in his office when the alarm went off. “I thought it was a dummy exercise. But soon I heard the warning cries of ‘earthquake, run, run.’ We took the stairs and ran out. It’s normal now. We’re back in the office and I hope it’s okay,” said John, who works in an office on Muroor Street. Everyone is fine across the country.”

The UAE experiences minor earthquakes several times a year which is not a cause for concern, an NCM official told the Khaleej Times earlier.

