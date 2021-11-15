PGSR continues its normal work after the earthquake in southern Iran





TEHRAN – The general manager of the Iranian Persian Gulf Oil Company (PGSOC) announced that the recent earthquake in southern Hormozgan province did not damage any of the facilities at the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) and the refinery is operating at full capacity.

As reported by Mehr News Agency, Muhammad Ali Dadfar stated that all facilities and operational units of the PGSR, which is responsible for producing 50 percent of the country’s fuel basket, are operating normally after two strong earthquakes that hit Hormozgan province on Sunday.

“Due to the possibility of aftershocks, a meeting of the refinery crisis committee was held shortly after the earthquake and the necessary decisions were implemented to ensure the safety of workers and the stability of the refinery,” Dadfar said.

According to the official, PGSR personnel are on high alert to resolve any potential problems, to ensure that production operations continue safely and to prevent any interruptions.

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Finn County in the southern Hormozgan Province at 15:37 local time on Sunday.

The Persian Gulf Star refinery in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan is the first of its kind designed on the basis of feedstock for gas condensate received from the South Pars gas field that Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

As the largest gas condensate processing facility in West Asia, PGSR is planned to play a major role in turning Iran into a gasoline exporter.

This refinery increased Iran’s gasoline production to 110 million liters per day, while the country’s consumption is 74 million liters.

PGSR made Iran independent in producing gasoline, while it was a source of the product, which was a big step to abolish US sanctions.

The refinery’s products exported during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21) were 120 percent more than products exported in the same time period last year.

