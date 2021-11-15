Earthquake Warning: Simulations showed that a magnitude of 20 “could happen”: “It will destroy the planet” | science | News





San Francisco’s weak foundations make it vulnerable to earthquakes

Earthquakes happen every day. According to the National Earthquake Information Center, there are about 20,000 of them around the world each year, roughly 55 earthquakes every day. Many of these are small and unnoticed, just shivers.

Others, more than seven on the Richter scale, wreak complete devastation.

On average, there are about 15 earthquakes each year with a magnitude of seven or more.

The Richter scale is not a linear scale but a logarithmic scale.

As the numbers rise by one, the magnitude of the earthquake increases by ten times.

An event of this magnitude or larger is considered impossible.

Earthquake warning: A 20-magnitude event could occur if an asteroid hits Earth (Image: GETTY)

Richter scale: Earthquakes hit the Earth every day, mostly small tremors (Image: GETTY)

This is because the seismometer is related to the length of the fault in which it occurs: the larger the fault, the greater the magnitude of the earthquake.

To cause an earthquake of magnitude 10.5 on the Richter scale, there must be a fault line about 80,000 km in length.

Given that the circumference of the Earth does not exceed 40 thousand km, this would be highly unlikely.

So a 20-magnitude earthquake seems impossible.

However, as a simulation she created for What If during her documentary “What If a 20-magnitude Earthquake Hits?” There is only one way such an event could happen.

San Andreas fault: The fault line extends more than 800 miles across California (Image: GETTY)

As the documentary’s narrator explained: “One of the ways a 20-magnitude earthquake could occur might be due to the impact of a massive asteroid.

“An earthquake of this magnitude will last longer than any we have experienced before.

“You will feel the shaking for at least five minutes, and the aftershocks will last for hours.

“There will be tsunamis and volcanic eruptions, there will likely be more earthquakes and the whole world will collapse.”

Fallout: Earthquakes could result in thousands of deaths and millions of pounds in damage (Image: GETTY)

Tsunamis: Earthquakes are often followed by tsunamis that further destroy settlements (Image: GETTY)

In order for the force of this earthquake to destroy the planet, it needs to overcome something called “gravitational binding energy”.

This describes the minimum value that a spherical and uniform object needs to hold together under the influence of gravity.

The narrator noted, “A 20-magnitude earthquake produces more than enough energy to overcome the gravitational binding energy and destroy our planet.”

However, it is likely that satellite defense systems will see this asteroid long before it hits Earth and prepare for it.

Deadliest earthquakes: The event that struck Haiti in 2010 killed 316,000 people (Image: Express Newspapers)

The largest earthquake ever recorded was the 1960 Valdivia earthquake.

Various studies have demonstrated that it measured somewhere between 9.4 and 9.6 on the Moment Magnitude scale – a method that measures the moment a seismic activity occurs.

Also known as the Great Chilean Earthquake, it occurred in the afternoon and lasted about ten minutes.

Tsunami waves occurred in the immediate aftermath, spreading to southern Chile, Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines, eastern New Zealand, southeastern Australia, and the Aleutian Islands.

Great Chilean earthquake: A 9.4 to 9.6 Richter earthquake hit Valdivia in 1960 (Image: GETTY)

The waves are believed to have reached 82 feet.

The death toll and financial ramifications are uncertain due to the scale of the event.

Various estimates have been made, putting between 1,000 and 6,000 killed, while the cash cost amounted to anywhere from $3.5 billion (£2.6 billion) to $7 billion (£5.2 billion) when adjusted for inflation.

