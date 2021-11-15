At least one dead in twin earthquakes in Iran





Tehran, Iran | AFP | Sunday 11/14/2021 – 15:41 UTC

Two powerful earthquakes struck southern Iran within 90 seconds on Sunday, official sources said, killing at least one person and provoking scenes of panic.

The Iranian Seismological Center said the earthquakes, with a magnitude of 6.4 and 6.3, struck at a depth of 15 kilometers in Hormozgan province.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Mehdi Valibur, told state television that a 22-year-old man had been killed in a falling electric pole.

He said several teams have been deployed to assess the damage.

The Public Broadcasting Corporation broadcast live footage from the area showing trucks parked on the road after they were shaken by the earthquake.

In a video broadcast on state television purporting to be an aftershock, a man is heard saying, “Look what the earthquake has done to the mountains…another earthquake, it shakes trucks and flattens mountains.”

Local governor Azizullah Konare told reporters that the walls of buildings were cracked in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province.

“The earthquakes lasted for a long time and frightened people,” state television said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured the tremors with magnitudes 6 and 6.3.

Iran is located on the edge of many tectonic plates and crossing different fault lines, and is a region of strong seismic activity.

The deadliest earthquake in Iran was the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in the north of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kurdistan24.net/en/story/26248-At-least-one-dead-as-twin-quakes-hit-Iran

