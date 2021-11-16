I felt a mysterious loud rattling sound along the coasts of Orange County and San Diego early Monday morning – CBS Los Angeles





SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – Residents along the coasts of Orange and San Diego County heard a loud noise in the early morning hours of Monday, and while some thought it was an earthquake, others thought it was a sonic boom.

Read more: Los Angeles law that requires restaurants to serve only plastic utensils, and napkins made to order applies

“We were right there in the house and it just felt like something hit our roof, like some kind of explosion hit our roof,” a Dana Point resident said.

Some said they heard an explosion, while others said they felt their doors and windows shake.

“At first, I thought someone was already knocking on the door and it wasn’t because I went outside and looked for someone and there was no one around,” said Richard Rodriguez, a resident of Leisure World.

The mysterious tremor was felt this morning in at least three counties, mainly along the coast from La Jolla to Malibu. After more than 100 people in Laguna Beach went online to share their experiences, officials texted the public that the city was aware of an unconfirmed earthquake-like event in the area, beginning at 8:20 a.m. There are no reports of any damage.

“I didn’t feel any movement and I had a lot of earthquakes,” said Karen Slough, a resident of Laguna Niguel. “I just heard the crackle and the closed door. That was it.”

A woman on Balboa Peninsula, in Newport Beach, wrote in Next Door, “Earthquake? Anyone feel these two houses rattling?”

The folks at Dana Point Harbor describe it happening not once, but twice at 8 a.m. Many went to the Internet to check for signs of an earthquake, but found nothing.

Read more: Father shot dead in front of his children

“It definitely rocked the campground,” said Kristen Kassouf, a Dana Point visitor.

Dr. Lucy Jones, the most famous seismologist in Southern California, replied on Twitter.

“If you were wondering what it felt like in Orange County this morning…there is no earthquake in Orange County this morning,” she wrote on Twitter.

CalTech Seismic Lab also responded via Twitter.

“Sound booms are the most common reason people feel an event not seen on Earth,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

Additionally, a Camp Pendleton spokesperson said there was no training at the base that would have created noises being heard up and down the coast.

CBSLA has also reached out to the US Space Command about testing a Russian anti-satellite missile that is generating a lot of debris in space. The US command said the timing did not match.

More news: LASD seeks public help to locate Kameron Bryant, 27, missing in Lancaster

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/15/mysterious-loud-boom-and-rattling-felt-along-orange-and-san-diego-county-coastlines-early-monday-morning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos