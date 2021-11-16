Facebook and Instagram collect browsing data under the age of 18, the study says | Facebook





Studies show that Facebook and Instagram use software that tracks user web browsing activity to collect data under the age of 18.

The parent company’s platform announced in July that it would allow advertisers to target younger users based on three categories: age, gender, and location only, rather than various options that include personal interests. ..

However, according to a survey by a trio of campaign groups, Facebook and Instagram continue to use software called the conversion API to collect details of teenage web browsing activities.

Facebook and Instagram owner Meta has denied that the data was used by the company’s algorithm-driven ad serving system to serve ads to users under the age of 18.

Data collection was flagged by a survey by Environmental Group’s Global Action Plan, Reset Australia for the reform of a large tech company, and Fairplay, which campaigns against marketing to children.

In an open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 44 advocates told Facebook founders that it was being used to enable surveillance advertising for young users, collecting data. I urged you to destroy it.

Moreover, replacing the targeting selected by the advertiser with the optimization selected by the machine learning delivery system does not make a clear improvement for the child, despite Facebook’s claim in July. Facebook continues to use the vast amount of data it collects about young people to identify the children who are most likely to be vulnerable to a particular ad.

Signers of the letter include 5Rights, a campaign to strengthen online management of children in the United Kingdom, and the United States-based Digital Democracy Center.

A Facebook survey found three fake accounts, ages 13 and 16, and when users visit sites like the following, researchers view data collected by company software on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. I was able to do it. As a local newspaper and clothing retailer.

Researchers have discovered the following: Facebook can collect data from other browser tabs and pages that your child opens, such as clicked buttons, searched terms, purchased or basketd products (conversions), and more. There is no reason to store this type of conversion data other than fueling your ad serving system.

Joe Osborne, a Meta spokesman, said: It is a mistake to say that it is automatically used for advertising because it displays data in transparency tools. We do not use data from advertiser or partner websites or apps to personalize ads for users under the age of 18.

The reason this information appears in Transparency Tools is because teens visit sites and apps that use business tools. We want to provide transparency to the data we receive, even if it’s not used to personalize our ads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/nov/16/facebook-and-instagram-gathering-browsing-data-from-under-18s-study-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos