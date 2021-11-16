Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy A21 6.5″ A215U 32GB Unlocked GSM Cell Phone Black Very Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A215UZKAXAA
|UPC
|0887276435732
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A21
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|17040445447
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-A215U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Quad Rear Camera, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Infinity-O Display, Fast Charging, 3D Depth Camera
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP, 16.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.5 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|3 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
