Samsung Galaxy A21 6.5″ A215U 32GB Unlocked GSM Cell Phone Black Very Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A215UZKAXAA
UPC 0887276435732
Model Samsung Galaxy A21
eBay Product ID (ePID) 17040445447

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-A215U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Quad Rear Camera, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Infinity-O Display, Fast Charging, 3D Depth Camera
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP, 16.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 3 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Black

