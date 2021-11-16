Funds help reopen business units after devastating earthquake





Damage to the permanent structure of the Caisse Populaire Sainte-Rose de Maniche. (Source: WOCCU).

The World Credit Union Foundation, the charitable arm of WOCCU, said it has issued a $45,000 grant to help six credit unions in Haiti reopen and restore services to members after the tragic earthquake that struck the island in August, killing more than 2,200 people.

The money, released through the foundation’s Project Storm Break program, was managed to the Association Nationale des Caisses Populaires Haitennes (ANACAPH), an organization representing more than 80 credit unions in Haiti. According to the global foundation, ANACAPH used $45,000 “to purchase, transport and distribute emergency tents, IT supplies, and other operational equipment to the six credit unions located near the epicenter of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.”

Caisse Populaire Sainte Rose de Maniche (CPSRM), which lost four members in the earthquake and sustained severe building damage, was able to resume operations shortly after receiving equipment from ANACAPH, according to the foundation’s announcement.

“We are working in a tent on the school’s playground about 50 feet from the destroyed building,” said Pierre-Leon Etienne, general manager of CPSRM. “Our members have expressed an enormous amount of gratitude that we are able to provide services to them during this crisis.”

Work is underway on plans to relocate the CPSRM Building as the building’s structural integrity is assessed.

Mike Reuter, CEO of the Global Foundation for Credit Unions, said: “As damage assessments continue in Haiti, the Worldwide Foundation will work with ANACAPH to identify a long-term relief campaign through Project Storm Break.”

The Foundation is soliciting donations to the Project Storm Break Fund to continue helping relief and rebuilding efforts for credit unions in Haiti.

