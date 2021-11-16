Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S10+ PLUS G975U Black UNLOCKED Verizon AT&T T-Mobile Telcel

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G975UZKAATT
UPC 0850013622788, 0887276300405
Model Samsung Galaxy S10+
eBay Product ID (ePID) 28029469208

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network AT&T
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G975U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Front Camera, Facial Recognition, 4K Video Recording, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 16.0 MP
Screen Size 6.4 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Prism Black
Manufacturer Color Prism Black
Sim Card Support Single SIM

