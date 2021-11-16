Scotland was hit by a third earthquake, hours after the earthquakes woke up the population





A third earthquake hit Scotland today in a series of tremors that occurred just hours apart.

The 0.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Roybridge in the Highlands at 4.09 am this morning about an hour and a half after a 1.6 quake hit the same village.

Both occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers, according to the British Geological Survey.

The first earthquake in Roybridge came about an hour after people in western Scotland were shaken and agitated by a 3.3-magnitude earthquake.

The epicenter was about 11 miles (18 km) northwest of Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, and 88 miles (142 km) northwest of Glasgow.

The British Geological Survey said more than 40 people living in villages and hamlets across the region felt it – mainly from within about 24.8 miles of the epicenter.

The BGS listed reports such as “we felt and heard a loud and deep roar,” “the roar of the Big Bang woke us,” “sounded like an explosion,” “house and windows shook” and “it was like rolling thunder.”

Rosemary Nigel, who lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgelvid, said the quake noise was so loud that she initially thought something had exploded in one of her barns.

She told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland: “It just kept getting worse, the house shook. It went on for 10 seconds after that, so it was really scary.

Lochgilphead (Image: Google)

“I’ve tested them before here but never to this extent. The house has never shaken this way in the past.”

Some football fans in Scotland have claimed that the earthquake may have been caused by events in Hampden Park, where the men’s national football team beat Denmark 2-0.

Stephen Fenwick tweeted: “Earthquake in western Scotland? Possibly an earthquake caused by hundreds of thousands of Glasgow residents celebrating Scotland’s historic 2-0 win over Denmark last night.”

The night quake was recorded on all seismographs across Ireland.

It was the first perceptible earthquake anywhere in Ireland since an earthquake was recorded near the Irish border in County Donegal in 2019, said Dr Martin M. Lhuff, director of Seismic Networks in Dublin at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Study.

“It’s a bit exciting because it doesn’t happen very often and most people think there are no earthquakes in Ireland,” he said.

By comparison, the largest known Scottish earthquake occurred near Loch in 1880, with a magnitude of 5.2.

There are approximately 200-300 earthquakes in Britain each year, but the vast majority of earthquakes are so small that no one notices them.

However, it is between 20-30 more than 2.0 degrees which can be felt over a wider area.

Earthquakes in Scotland are often attributed to ice rebounds. Until about 10,500 years ago, most of the north of the UK was covered by a thick layer of ice – pushing the rocks further down into the underlying mantle.

These rocks have been slowly rising again since the ice melted, causing occasional earthquakes in the process.

The United Kingdom is also subject to tectonic pressures from the expansion of the Atlantic Ocean, which is slowly pushing the entire region of Eurasia to the east, and from the northern movement of Africa, which is pushing towards Europe from the south.

The most devastating earthquake in the UK was in the Colchester area in 1884. About 1,200 buildings needed repairs, chimneys collapsed and walls cracked.

