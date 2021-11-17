Scotland earthquake: Residents say their homes shook at 2am





Residents of western Scotland reported being woken up by the quake at night (Photo: Metro.co.uk)

People in western Scotland woke up two earthquakes in the night.

Amazed by the accident, residents said their homes shook and they heard a “great crash” around 2am.

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 3.1 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter about 88 miles northwest of Glasgow.

The missile struck 11 miles northwest of the town of Lochgilvid, but people said they felt the quake from as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

Then a smaller follower was recorded after about 40 minutes.

Rosemary Nigel, who lives on a farm in Kilmartin Glen near Lochgelvid, said the quake noise was so loud that she initially thought something had exploded in one of her barns.

She told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “It just kept getting worse and the house was shaking. It kept gurgling for about 10 seconds after that, so it was pretty scary.

I’ve tried them before here but not to that extent. The house has not shaken like this in the past.

Ian Meckley wrote on Twitter: “Woke up in the night due to a great crash.” Nothing is clear. a stranger. Then I hear the news now – just north of Lochgilphead earthquake!!! Argyle turns California per minute.

Kyla Steele added: ‘Nothing hits you like an earthquake. This is the biggest thing I’ve ever felt. The whole house shook.

“Very strong here since apparently he was near Oban.

I’m at Tarbert Argyll.

“I’ve never felt a person this big, everything in my room shook.”

More than 30 people told the US Geological Survey that they felt the slight quake, which the agency said occurred 10 km below the surface.

But at about 2.40 a.m., a magnitude 1.6 aftershock was recorded in the nearby Roybridge area in the highlands.

The British Geological Survey, which measures the first quake slightly differently from the US Geological Survey, said the second quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres.

Earthquakes in Scotland are often attributed to ‘ice reflux’.

Until about 10,500 years ago, thick ice covered much of the north of the UK – pushing the rocks further down.

Nothing like an earthquake to shake you. This is the biggest thing I’ve ever felt. The whole house shook ð???? ± ð???? ±

These rocks have been slowly rising ever since, causing occasional earthquakes.

Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK each year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 on the mainland occurring on average once every three years.

Last month, the city of Snowdonia, Wales, felt a small earthquake of 1.0 magnitude.

And last year, the small town of Bedfordshire, Leighton Buzzard, was hit by three small earthquakes in three weeks.

