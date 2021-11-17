Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.1 earthquake – Yellow Sea, 77 km northeast of Dazhong, Jiangsu, China, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:54 pm (GMT +8)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Shanghai (258.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel: I didn’t. I was at the gym, working out. I didn’t feel anything. The gym is in a 3-storey building. I was on the first floor.

Nantong (179.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 10-15 seconds: That was strong for me. I live on the 20th floor. I was sitting on a wooden dining chair. I can feel my ass chicks moving separately

Shanghai, South Xizang rd, Huangpu district, cros (264.9 km S from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds: soft swing 16th floor in transit line 8 line 4 south Xizang rd Huangpu District shanghai Swing building 3 to 5 seconds, horizontal, no sound no pay,

Shanghai (278.1 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: I was on the second floor of my school and felt a weak shaking when working on my homework on the couch.

Shanghai (268.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II)/2-5 s: I was sitting and suddenly felt the floor, everything on the table shaking for a few seconds. Other people in the room also heard and felt noises.

Jing’an, Shanghai Very weak shaking (MMI II)/10-15 sec: Some in the room did not notice, but most did. We were on the fifth floor. The other workers in the building thought it was a train running under it, but it felt more important than that.

Shanghai / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Shaking and rolling / Very short: In Shanghai in the Lingkong Soho Building (11 stories high). Most people on the upper floors described a short shaking and rolling and evacuated the building.

Shanghai / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 5-10 seconds: Weak shaking: The hanging objects were shaking I can also feel the sensation I live on the 20th floor

Shanghai (262.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Jiashan, Jiaxing (291.4 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Jiading (243.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Imperceptible: living on the first floor (ground floor). I didn’t feel anything.

Shanghai Songjiang Xishan District (273.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 20-30 seconds

Shanghai (231.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

East China Sea (305.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Shanghai (270.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] I don’t feel: I only learned about the earthquake after I received a text message from a friend asking if I felt it.

Shanghai (261.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / no hair

Shanghai (256.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] Mild Shake (MMI IV)/Horizontal (lateral) swing/5-10sec: Felt some movement, just enough to notice but subtle enough not to know what was going on.

Lianyungang (218.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds: I was sitting on my bed and suddenly it started shaking gently from side to side

Pudong New District (306.7 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] /don’t feel/swings vertically (up and down)/1-2 sec: I was at work, and felt like my desk was swaying around 13:57

Shanghai District, Jing’an (260.8 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds

Near Shanghai (273.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Shanghai (265.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Shanghai (261.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: light shaking

Shanghai (223.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Shanghai, Putuo District (260.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds: Sitting in an office chair with wheels on a hardwood surface, felt chair slightly rolling back and forth

Near Kunshan, Jiangsu (252.1 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec: Yes, the ground was shaking from side to side slowly.

Near Songjiang (279.9 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds

Near Shanghai (266.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Shanghai (280.3 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: I sat in an office chair, the mechanism began to sway back and forth as I naturally sat on it.

California Redlands / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / Very short: slight

Shanghai / no hair

Shanghai / no hair

Shanghai / no hair

Shanghai / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 15-20 seconds: The building was shaking

Shanghai / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Shanghai / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: moderate

Desk – 3rd Floor / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / swaying horizontally (sideways) / 2-5 seconds

Shanghai / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 s: Very weak vibration. I was working in the office, first floor. Felt a little

Suzhou / Light Shaking (MMI IV): Vertigo

Shanghai / no hair

Shanghai Restaurant, Bite & Brews / Imperceptible

Nantong Province, Jiangsu / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 30-60 seconds: I felt my bed shaking

SuZhou / Imperceptible / Horizontal (Side) Swings / 1-2sec: Felt a gentle swaying at 4F from fairly new building

Chabgai Pudong / No hair

SHANGHAI/Very weak shaking (MMI II): Felt dizzy for a few minutes.

SHANGHAI / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds: I thought I was having a dizzy spell.

Pudong / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Shanghai / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 minutes: Lasted 2 minutes. I’m on the eleventh floor.

Shanghai / no hair

Shanghai / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 20-30 seconds: Building floor on 4 / F of mall swing

Shanghai / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds

Shanghai, building 19th floor / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds: It felt so strange that I immediately knew it was an earthquake. My pets where quiet though.

Shanghai Jiading / Weak shaking (MMI III) / horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds

Downtown Shanghai / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 10-15 seconds

Shanghai / no hair

Shanghai / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short

Shanghai / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds: gentle rolling vibration.

Shanghai / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 seconds

Shang Shake / Weak (MMI III) / 15-20 sec: My chair started swaying, I was sitting on the fourth floor of the building.

Shanghai / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 30-60 seconds

Shanghai, Putuo District / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 10-15 seconds: On the sixteenth floor, lying on a bed, reading. The bed was slowly swaying from north to south

Nantong Jiangsu / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Shanghai / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Shanghai / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 2-5 sec: Building felt like it was swaying a bit, on the 20th floor

南通 / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / Very short: 很 短 (Reported by our app)

Jingjiang / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 minutes: Like building shaking

Shanghai / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 20-30 seconds: Desktop vibration

Shanghai, China / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Simple roll (tilt sideways in one direction) / 2-5 seconds

Nantong Jiangsu / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: none

Shanghai / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 5-10 seconds

Dominance / mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Shanghai, Qingpu District / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: The building was shaking a little and you could see the shock waves in the water glass. (reported by our app)

Zhangjiagang (199.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 10-15 seconds: first one

Shanghai, Pudong / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 sec

Shanghai / imperceptible / single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Shanghai, Pudong / No hair

Yatsushiro / not feel (reported by our app)

Pudong, Shanghai / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6496843/quake-felt-Nov-17-2021-Near-Shanghai-Shanghai-China.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos