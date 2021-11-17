Self-disorder in MPs’ second posts causes earthquake in Westminster





Boris Johnson’s poorly represented attempt to overturn Owen Patterson’s suspension for violating parliamentary rules prohibiting paid advocacy caused an earthquake in Westminster. He refocused on the question of whether MPs should have any outside jobs at all or be full-time politicians. Labor saw an opportunity to revive the allegations of the “corrupt Tory party” that haunted Sir John Major’s administration in the 1990s, sparking outrage against anyone with paid outside interests.

Just as Sir Keir Starmer rose to announce Labour’s plans to ban several second jobs, the Prime Minister sought to steal a rally by posting his own proposals via Twitter. In a letter to the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsey Hoyle, he proposed a total ban on consulting, in which MPs advise companies that retain their services, and unspecified restrictions on members of Parliament who prioritize outside interests over those of their constituents.

The latest provision comes on the heels of the uproar over the legal activities of Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, who spent 1,000 hours last year advising the BVI in a public inquiry. The proposed rule change appears to indicate that work is permitted provided it does not take much time. Sir Keir, for example, also did legal work as a Member of Parliament before joining the Shadow Cabinet, the only difference with Sir Geoffrey being the hours being released.

Mr Johnson has reasonably stopped short of joining the Labor Party in pushing for a near-total ban on second jobs, although it should be noted that being a government minister is also paid work that keeps the MP away from his “main job”, whatever He was. It supposed to be. From time immemorial, this was recognized because the deputies were never paid, and until 1926, if they wanted to join the government, they had to win a by-election.

Opinion polls undoubtedly indicate that voters believe that MPs should focus entirely on Westminster activities despite the fact that continuing to work as a lawyer, doctor, dentist or even as a journalist may give them a different view that can better craft legislation. Johnson sought to extricate himself from the chaos he had caused himself by making it difficult for his colleagues to continue his career if their time in Parliament was cut short. They are not likely to be fans.

