Northern Ireland announces earthquakes amid earthquake in Scotland





Northern Ireland felt some roar early this morning thanks to a slight earthquake across the sea in Scotland.

There was one report of a “light” tremor at Dunloe, Co Antrim, and two reports of a “weak” tremor at Ballycastle, Co Antrim and Donaghadee, submitted by Co-Down to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

In addition, there was one report of a ‘weak’ tremor in Cork.

The 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred 10 kilometers underground at Lochgilphead in Argyll and Bute, Scotland just before 2 a.m. this morning, November 16, according to the USGS.

The British Geographical Society said typical reports from Tuesday’s event said “we felt and heard a loud and deep bang”, “the roar of the explosion woke us”, “it sounded like an explosion”, “the house and windows shook”, and “it was like rolling thunder”.

No injuries or property damage were reported in connection with the early morning tremor.

The night quake was reportedly recorded on all seismographs across Ireland.

Donegal Weather said on Twitter that the quake was captured by the seismograph:

During the night there was a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in southwest Scotland which was picked up by the Donegal Seismograph at around 2am as can be seen in the attached chart.

– Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) November 16, 2021

Dr Martin Mulhoff, director of the Irish National Seismological Network, said it was the first significant earthquake to have occurred anywhere in Ireland since an earthquake was recorded near the Irish border in Ko Donegal in 2019.

“It’s a bit exciting because this doesn’t happen very often and most people think there are no earthquakes in Ireland,” he said.

Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK each year, with tremors of between 3.0 and 3.9 degrees occurring once every three years on average.

.

