Earthquake or seismic sound event? Either way, hundreds of North Yorkshire folk were left in a state of shock

Is the earth moving around you?

I’ve done this for hundreds of people across North Yorkshire who experienced the shaking of the ground under their feet this afternoon (Wednesday).

And according to Volcano Discovery, something has definitely happened. “An earthquake-like event, a possible earthquake, was reported about 10 minutes ago near York,” she reported at 4.03 p.m.

“There are no details yet on the size or depth of this potential earthquake.”

According to their “indicative” seismic model, the epicenter was here:

Hundreds of people have taken to social media to discuss what happened, particularly in the Malton and Pickering boroughs.

People have also reported feeling it in East York.

Some also heard a loud bang and felt tremors. No damage has been reported yet.

Zoe Granger was at her home in Malton when this happened.

“I was sitting in the kitchen watching my cat outside the window because he was acting weird – maybe he felt it coming,” she told YorkMix.

Then the patio doors and windows started shaking. It only lasted a few seconds and it wasn’t scary because it was so unexpected. I wasn’t sure what it was.”

Anna Reagan of Norton told David Dunning on YorkMix Radio: “It felt a little weird, as if someone was trying to forcefully open the back door – it’s really weird.

“My dogs here were pretty freaked out by it. We all ran to the back door and my dog ​​went through the dog’s flap, and obviously there was nothing.

“It felt like there was a little scary wind. We couldn’t see anything in the back garden. And then I thought we might have a ghost.”

And this was another comment from a Facebook user working at the University of York: “Just felt an earthquake! My brain, low rattling incredibly loud like nothing I’ve ever heard.”

Meanwhile, the British Geological Survey said the cause of the tremors was “consistent with a possible acoustic source”:

BGS Info: Possible audio event in North Yorkshire Nov 17, 2021 15:46 UTC

BGS has received a number of reports from residents in North Yorkshire who reported an event at approximately 15:50 UTC today.

– British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) November 17, 2021

Data from BGS seismic networks in the region were examined and signals consistent with a possible acoustic origin were recorded between 15:47:42 and 15:49:23 UTC at several stations, on the BGS seismic network, in North Yorkshire.

– British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) November 17, 2021

Reports included: ‘house shaking and creaking’, ‘low rumble ending in a blow’, ‘window shaking’, and ‘feeling of the ground trembling’.

– British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) November 17, 2021

