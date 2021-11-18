What geologists do to monitor and track earthquakes in the Lowcountry





Somerville, South Carolina (WCBD) – The many low-grade earthquakes that have been recorded in South Carolina over the past few months have sparked much discussion about the state’s risk for larger earthquakes.

The most powerful earthquake ever recorded along the East Coast occurred in the Summerville area in 1886.

That earthquake, nearly 140 years ago, had a magnitude of 7 and devastated downtown Charleston; It killed 83 people.

But Lowcountry is now much more populated, and many homes are closer to where the earthquake actually occurred.

Stephen Gumm is an assistant professor of geology at the College of Charleston and an expert on seismology.

“The problem with the earthquake of 1886 was that we didn’t have a seismograph at that time. We don’t have a clear mark on the ground where the fault reached the surface of the Earth.

135 years later: Experts remember the impact of the 1886 earthquake that shook Charleston

This is one of the reasons why Jaume and his students worked on a two-year project with Georgia Tech. They placed 19 temporary seismic scales at various locations in the Charleston area starting in June.

“There’s a sensor buried in the ground; you can see the solar panels and GPS for energy and time, and then there’s an electronics enclosure to actually record it.”

Data from these nineteen seismographs along with the already existing four permanent seismographs will help in several ways.

“Since we put them in it, nine Lowcountry earthquakes have been recorded, and we know at least there are 20 to 25 there with a first quick look, which will allow us to get a very precise location of these earthquakes. So there was one just a few days ago with a magnitude of 1 1/2, right, it’s only been scored by three out of the four permanent stations. But I’ll have at least another ten or so.”

So how will data identifying the exact location of the fault in Summerville help prepare us for a possible earthquake in the future?

“With this information, we can give it to the engineer who can best design buildings for an earthquake at this fault,” Jaume said.

“Even an earthquake not as strong as the 1886 earthquake can be devastating,” Jaume said.

“Even an earthquake of medium magnitude, like a magnitude 6 instead of 7, under Somerville, would cause an enormous amount of damage because there are so many people here.”

So what can you do if an earthquake occurs? If you’re in a wood-framed building…”the best thing to do is drill, drop, cover, and clamp,” he said.

Basically, get down and get under something that may protect you from falling objects. But don’t try to run outside.

“Because if the earthquake was strong enough to knock something down, you wouldn’t be able to run outside anyway. It would kick you off your feet.”

Peggy Pinnel is an insurance agent with State Farm in Moncks Corner.

“In the time I’ve lived here, I’ve seen hurricanes, I’ve seen tornadoes, and I’ve seen water rising fast. But I haven’t seen an earthquake,” she said.

This is one of the reasons why she says a lot of people don’t have earthquake coverage.

“Unless your policy is specifically endorsed with earthquake coverage, you will not have earthquake coverage in your home, and your car will be a different story. If you had comprehensive coverage you could have covered the earthquake,” she said.

So, if your homeowner’s insurance policy doesn’t specifically mention earthquake insurance, you won’t get anything in the event of an earthquake.

Bennell said earthquake insurance isn’t very cheap because if a major earthquake occurs, the damage to your home can be massive.

Demand for earthquake insurance surges after three tremors rocked the Lowcountry on Monday

“I can’t tell you when the big earthquake will happen. I wish I could. That Nobel Prize would look great on the wall if I could predict earthquakes. I can’t. So you just have to be prepared and assume it’s going to happen anytime.”

A 1.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Centerville earlier this morning. Three earthquakes were recorded in the Lowcountry on September 27. The largest earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck near Centerville during the evening.

A low-magnitude earthquake was reported near Centerville in August, two small earthquakes were recorded near Ladson again in July, and a swarm of earthquakes was recorded in October and November in northern Columbia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.counton2.com/news/local-news/what-geologists-are-doing-to-monitor-and-track-earthquakes-in-the-lowcountry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos