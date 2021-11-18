Connect with us

NEW Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra AT&T UNLOCKED 5G SM-G998U 128GB Phantom Black

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G998UZKAXAA
UPC 0887276473345
Model Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 22043687761

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G998U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, 8K Video Recording, Laser AF Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Quad Rear Camera, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 10.0 MP, 108.0 MP
Screen Size 6.8 in
RAM 12 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Phantom Black

