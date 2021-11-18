Connect with us

New Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950U 64GB Gray GSM Unlocked for AT&T T-Mobile

About this product

Product Information
Enjoy the efficiency and speed of this Samsung Galaxy S8 unlocked smartphone. Its octa core processor allows it to handle multiple apps or tasks at once. The 5.8-inch diagonal screen size facilitates viewing videos and photos. It has a memory capacity of 64GB, allowing you to store thousands of photos or download many apps. Its 12.0MPl camera takes high-resolution photos and detailed photos to enjoy and share online. The bar design and orchid gray color provide sleek styling.

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G950-64GB-GRY
GTIN 0887276207667
UPC 0887276207667
Model Samsung Galaxy S8
eBay Product ID (ePID) 235391227

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Gray
Model Number Sm-G950v
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Geotagging, Water-Resistant, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Speakerphone, Camera, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Orchid Gray
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Network Technology LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S8
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

