New Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950U 64GB Gray GSM Unlocked for AT&T T-Mobile

Enjoy the efficiency and speed of this Samsung Galaxy S8 unlocked smartphone. Its octa core processor allows it to handle multiple apps or tasks at once. The 5.8-inch diagonal screen size facilitates viewing videos and photos. It has a memory capacity of 64GB, allowing you to store thousands of photos or download many apps. Its 12.0MPl camera takes high-resolution photos and detailed photos to enjoy and share online. The bar design and orchid gray color provide sleek styling.