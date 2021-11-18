Uncategorized
New Samsung Galaxy S8 SM-G950U 64GB Gray GSM Unlocked for AT&T T-Mobile
About this product
|Product Information
|Enjoy the efficiency and speed of this Samsung Galaxy S8 unlocked smartphone. Its octa core processor allows it to handle multiple apps or tasks at once. The 5.8-inch diagonal screen size facilitates viewing videos and photos. It has a memory capacity of 64GB, allowing you to store thousands of photos or download many apps. Its 12.0MPl camera takes high-resolution photos and detailed photos to enjoy and share online. The bar design and orchid gray color provide sleek styling.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G950-64GB-GRY
|GTIN
|0887276207667
|UPC
|0887276207667
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|235391227
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|Sm-G950v
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Factory Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Geotagging, Water-Resistant, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Speakerphone, Camera, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Orchid Gray
|Battery Capacity
|3000mAh
|Network Technology
|LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
